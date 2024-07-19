CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, no. 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 69,220,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 17 July 2024

Material information - Share capital reduction through cancellation of own shares

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that, on this date, a reduction of CTT's share capital in the amount of 2,737,500.00 EUR was registered before the Commercial Registry Office through the cancellation of 5,475,000 shares held by the Company, representing 3.80% of its share capital and acquired under the share buyback programme carried out from 26 June 2023 to 9 May 2024.

As such, CTT's share capital is now 69,220,000.00 EUR, represented by 138,440,000 shares with the nominal value of fifty cents per share. Paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company have been amended accordingly.

Furthermore, the procedures for the cancellation of the shares with Interbolsa and Euronext are expected to be concluded on or around 23 July 2024.

This share capital reduction was carried out following a resolution of the Annual General Meeting of CTT Shareholders held on 23 April 2024 which approved the share capital reduction in the amount of up to 3,825,000.00 EUR corresponding to the cancellation of up to 7,650,000 own shares already acquired or to be acquired by 25 June 2024 for the special purpose of implementing the share buyback programme and corresponding release of excess capital.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-K of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087