CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, no. 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 69,220,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 19 July 2024

Material information

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014") and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 ("Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052"), CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that a share buyback programme and the respective terms and conditions have been approved today by the Company, as duly communicated today to the market ("Share Buyback Programme").

The exclusive purpose of the Share Buyback Programme, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 5(2)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, is to decrease the share capital of CTT through the cancellation of own shares acquired in the context of the programme, under the terms of the share capital decrease proposal(s) to be submitted by the Board of Directors to the Company's General Meeting. The potential decrease of the share capital of CTT to be implemented for these purposes shall be conditional on the previous approval by the General Meeting of CTT.

The execution of the Share Buyback Programme will be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as supplemented by Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, and will take into consideration not only the terms and conditions described below, but also: (i) the limits of the resolution adopted under item 6 of the Agenda of the General Meeting held on 23 April 2024, as disclosed to the market in due time; (ii) the terms and conditions of potential authorisations for the acquisition of own shares that may be approved by the General Meeting of shareholders of CTT on terms similar to the ones resolved by the aforementioned 2024 General Meeting; and (iii) the terms and conditions of the potential share capital decrease for these purposes to be resolved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT, in particular, the ones foreseen in the share capital decrease proposal(s) that will be submitted to the next General Meeting by the Board of Directors of CTT.

In this context, the Share Buyback Programme will be carried out in accordance with the following terms and conditions: