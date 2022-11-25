Advanced search
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
11:25 2022-11-25 am EST
3.185 EUR    0.00%
12:31pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : 2023 financial calendar
PU
11/08Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Share capital reduction and change of registered office of the Company
PU
11/07Generali Partners With Portugal's CTT Group, Acquires 9% Stake In Banking Unit
MT
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : 2023 financial calendar

11/25/2022 | 12:31pm EST
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 72,675,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 25 November 2022

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs on the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

CTT Financial Calendar 2023

16 March 2023 after market close

2022 Annual Results and Integrated Report

17 March 2023

Analyst conference call

20 April 2023

2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

4 May 2023 after market close

1st Quarter 2023 Results

5 May 2023

Analyst conference call

17 May 2023

Ex-dividend date

19 May 2023

Dividend payment

27 July 2023 after market close

1st Half 2023 Results and Interim Integrated Report

28 July 2023

Analyst conference call

2 November 2023 after market close

9 months 2023 Results

3 November 2023

Analyst conference call

CTT shall inform the market in case of any change to the above-mentioned dates.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-Q of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
