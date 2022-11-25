CTT Correios de Portugal S A : 2023 financial calendar

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 72,675,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 25 November 2022
Material information
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs on the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:
|
|
CTT Financial Calendar 2023
|
|
|
16 March 2023 after market close
|
2022 Annual Results and Integrated Report
|
17 March 2023
|
Analyst conference call
|
|
|
20 April 2023
|
2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
|
4 May 2023 after market close
|
1st Quarter 2023 Results
|
5 May 2023
|
Analyst conference call
|
|
|
17 May 2023
|
Ex-dividend date
|
|
|
19 May 2023
|
Dividend payment
|
|
|
27 July 2023 after market close
|
1st Half 2023 Results and Interim Integrated Report
|
28 July 2023
|
Analyst conference call
|
|
|
2 November 2023 after market close
|
9 months 2023 Results
|
3 November 2023
|
Analyst conference call
|
|
CTT shall inform the market in case of any change to the above-mentioned dates.
This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-Q of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087