CTT Correios de Portugal S A : 2023 financial calendar

Announcement - Lisbon, 25 November 2022

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs on the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

CTT Financial Calendar 2023 16 March 2023 after market close 2022 Annual Results and Integrated Report 17 March 2023 Analyst conference call 20 April 2023 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting 4 May 2023 after market close 1st Quarter 2023 Results 5 May 2023 Analyst conference call 17 May 2023 Ex-dividend date 19 May 2023 Dividend payment 27 July 2023 after market close 1st Half 2023 Results and Interim Integrated Report 28 July 2023 Analyst conference call 2 November 2023 after market close 9 months 2023 Results 3 November 2023 Analyst conference call

CTT shall inform the market in case of any change to the above-mentioned dates.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-Q of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal.

