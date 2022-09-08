CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Conclusion of the share buy-back program and final report on the transactions carried out
09/08/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
Announcement - Lisbon, 8 September 2022
Conclusion of the share buy-back program and final report on the transactions carried out
Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022, subsequently complemented by the announcement made on 27 July 2022 following the resolution of CTT's Board of Directors taken on that date to increase the number of shares subject to the Buy-back Program.
In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 2 to 8 September 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted Aver-
% Session's Total
% Share
transaction
Volume (shares)
age Price (€)
Volume
Capital
02-09-2022
50,000
3.2310
13.87%
0.03%
05-09-2022
60,000
3.2263
15.16%
0.04%
06-09-2022
70,000
3.2643
18.88%
0.05%
07-09-2022
71,072
3.2487
23.97%
0.05%
08-09-2022
69,999
3.2666
16.09%
0.05%
In the context of the Share Buy-back Program, as at 8 September 2022, the Company had already acquired 6,084,999 shares. As a consequence, on 8 September 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 7,585,000 own shares, representing 5.06% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.
Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 2 to 8 September 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Buy-back Program, CTT informs that the objective of said program is fulfilled, and therefore the Buy-back Program should be considered concluded on this date, before the end of its maximum duration period (from 18 March to 18 December 2022).
As the sole purpose of the Buy-back Program was to reduce CTT's share capital through the cancellation of own shares acquired under the program, and since the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CTT approved only the cancellation of up to 4,650,000 (four million six hundred and fifty thousand) own shares corresponding to 3.1% of CTT's share capital, in the coming days we will proceed with the commercial registry of the capital reduction and cancellation of the referred number of own shares. The proposal for the approval of the capital reduction for cancellation of the remaining 1,434,999 shares acquired under the Buy-back Program is expected to be submitted to the next General Meeting as previously announced.
