CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Consolidated Results – January to September 2022

From 2021 onwards, operating costs (EBITDA) include impairments and provisions; also, the impact of the leases covered by IFRS 16 is presented pursuant to this standard.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

1. Operational and Financial Performance

Consolidated revenues

In 9M22, CTT revenues grew by 8.1% to €662.8m, an increase of €49.9m compared to 9M21 that reflects the growth in all business units: Mail & Other (+€26.6m; +8.3% y.o.y), Banco CTT (+€17.9m; +24.9% y.o.y), Financial Services & Retail (+€4.0m; +11.2% y.o.y) and Express & Parcels (+€1.4m; +0.8% y.o.y).

Mail

Mail & Other revenues amounted to €345.5m in 9M22, which corresponded to a growth of €26.6m (+8.3% y.o.y) relative to 9M21.

The growth registered in this business unit was boosted by the business solutions segment (+€38.9m) reflecting the integration of NewSpring Services in CTT's Business Solutions base offer in September 2021 (+€14.6m) and the €24.3m growth of the business solutions base largely explained by the revenue related to a laptop sale project started in the last quarter of 2021 (+€21.5m).

In 9M22, mail revenues reached €290.6m, representing a decline of €13.4m(-4.4% y.o.y) compared to 9M21, penalized mainly by the strong decrease in the revenues of international inbound mail (-€12.6m;-48.4% y.o.y).

To be noted is the year-on-year growth of registered mail (+€3.8m; +4.2% y.o.y), priority mail (+€0.2m; +3.2% y.o.y) and international outbound mail revenues (+€2.8m; +9.6% y.o.y) in the period, which, excluding the additional revenue in the month of February due to the rerun of the legislative elections in the European constituency, would have slightly decreased by €0.7m (-2.5%).

The remaining business lines posted decreases: ordinary mail (-€4.0m;-3.7% y.o.y), green mail (-€1.4m;-18.4% y.o.y), editorial mail (-€0.5m;-5.0% y.o.y), advertising mail (-€0.4m;-3.0% y.o.y), parcels (-€0.4m;-7.1% y.o.y) and philately (-€0.7m;-17.7% y.o.y). Other mail products and services stabilized (+€0.02m; +0.7% y.o.y).

Business solutions recorded revenues of €51.7m (+€38.9m) as a resultof the integration of NewSpring Services (+€14.6m) and the revenue related to the laptop sales project (+€21.5m). Excluding these effects, revenues grew by 26.3% y.o.y. due to the continued focus on diversifying the offer and strengthening existing skills.

Worthy of note in the area of business solutions is (1) the growth of the document management business, which attracted new customers and new municipalities for the solution of management of administrative offences; (2) the launch of the new e-Carta hybrid mail platform, which allows small and medium-sized companies to digitalize their mail processes; and (3) the presentation of a comprehensive and simplified cybersecurity offer, aimed at small and medium-sized companies to improve their cyber resilience.

In 9M22, the average variation in prices of the universal postal service5 was +5.53% y.o.y.

Mail volumes

In 9M22, addressed mail volumes declined by 3.9% compared to 9M21.

Mail volumes

Million items 9M21 9M22 ∆ ∆% 3Q21 3Q22 ∆ ∆% Transactional mail 313.5 298.9 -14.5 -4.6% 97.5 92.3 -5.2 -5.3% Advertising mail 26.9 28.2 1.3 5.0% 7.8 8.7 0.9 11.2% Editorial mail 21.4 20.4 -1.0 -4.8% 6.7 6.5 -0.2 -2.5% Addressed mail 361.7 347.5 -14.2 -3.9% 111.9 107.5 -4.5 -4.0% Unaddressed mail 333.1 315.0 -18.2 -5.5% 111.0 106.8 -4.2 -3.8%

In 9M22, transactional mail volumes decreased by 4.6% y.o.y, mainly due to the declines in ordinary mail (-4.0% y.o.y) and international inbound mail (-32.2% y.o.y).

5 Including letter mail, editorial mail, and parcels of the universal postal service, excluding international inbound mail.

4