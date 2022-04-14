CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 14 April 2022
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.
In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 8 to 14 April 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
|
Date of the
|
Aggregated
|
Weighted Aver-
|
% Session's Total
|
% Share
|
transaction
|
Volume (shares)
|
age Price (€)
|
Volume
|
Capital
|
08-04-2022
|
20,000
|
4.3720
|
8.14%
|
0.01%
|
11-04-2022
|
20,000
|
4.3325
|
5.27%
|
0.01%
|
12-04-2022
|
20,000
|
4.3613
|
5.74%
|
0.01%
|
13-04-2022
|
20,000
|
4.3322
|
8.56%
|
0.01%
|
14-04-2022
|
20,000
|
4.3960
|
5.60%
|
0.01%
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 14 April 2022, the Company had already acquired 660,858 shares. As a consequence, on 14 April 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,160,859 own shares, representing 1.44% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.
Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 8 to 14 April 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT Contacts:
Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Annex 1
|
Trade Date
|
Trading Time (CET)
|
Stock
|
Type of business
|
Trading Venue
|
Number of shares
|
Average Price
(€)
|
08-04-2022
|
09:45:05
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3900
|
08-04-2022
|
10:59:02
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,940
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
10:59:03
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
60
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
12:14:17
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3900
|
08-04-2022
|
13:03:53
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
342
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
14:13:52
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
786
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
15:03:21
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
872
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
15:15:24
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,641
|
4.3700
|
08-04-2022
|
15:15:24
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
359
|
4.3700
|
08-04-2022
|
15:42:02
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3650
|
08-04-2022
|
16:02:28
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3500
|
08-04-2022
|
16:16:21
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
377
|
4.3550
|
08-04-2022
|
16:17:00
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
347
|
4.3550
|
08-04-2022
|
16:22:24
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
315
|
4.3550
|
08-04-2022
|
16:23:40
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
363
|
4.3550
|
08-04-2022
|
16:27:07
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
598
|
4.3550
|
08-04-2022
|
16:59:55
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
314
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
113
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
214
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
76
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,200
|
4.3750
|
08-04-2022
|
17:17:57
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
83
|
4.3750
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Annex 2
|
Trade Date
|
Trading Time (CET)
|
Stock
|
Type of business
|
Trading Venue
|
Number of shares
|
Average Price
(€)
|
11-04-2022
|
09:29:21
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
5,000
|
4.3500
|
11-04-2022
|
13:27:07
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
422
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:28:03
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,144
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:33:09
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
847
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:35:20
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,449
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:39:02
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
730
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:39:11
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
337
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
13:39:11
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
71
|
4.3350
|
11-04-2022
|
17:00:10
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,657
|
4.3200
|
11-04-2022
|
17:03:01
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,254
|
4.3200
|
11-04-2022
|
17:05:38
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,089
|
4.3200
|
11-04-2022
|
17:08:34
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
4,520
|
4.3250
|
11-04-2022
|
17:08:34
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
419
|
4.3250
|
11-04-2022
|
17:08:34
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
61
|
4.3250
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Annex 3
|
Trade Date
|
Trading Time (CET)
|
Stock
|
Type of business
|
Trading Venue
|
Number of shares
|
Average Price
(€)
|
12-04-2022
|
11:33:13
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
5,000
|
4.3500
|
12-04-2022
|
14:13:55
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,376
|
4.3500
|
12-04-2022
|
15:09:01
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
464
|
4.3500
|
12-04-2022
|
15:09:01
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
3,160
|
4.3500
|
12-04-2022
|
17:07:36
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
740
|
4.3750
|
12-04-2022
|
17:07:36
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,000
|
4.3750
|
12-04-2022
|
17:07:36
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
151
|
4.3750
|
12-04-2022
|
17:07:36
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
72
|
4.3750
|
12-04-2022
|
17:07:36
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
2,037
|
4.3750
|
12-04-2022
|
17:17:04
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
4,000
|
4.3700
|
12-04-2022
|
17:20:59
|
CTT shares
|
Acquisition
|
XLIS
|
1,000
|
4.3700
www.ctt.pt
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.