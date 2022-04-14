CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 14 April 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 8 to 14 April 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the Aggregated Weighted Aver- % Session's Total % Share transaction Volume (shares) age Price (€) Volume Capital 08-04-2022 20,000 4.3720 8.14% 0.01% 11-04-2022 20,000 4.3325 5.27% 0.01% 12-04-2022 20,000 4.3613 5.74% 0.01% 13-04-2022 20,000 4.3322 8.56% 0.01% 14-04-2022 20,000 4.3960 5.60% 0.01%

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 14 April 2022, the Company had already acquired 660,858 shares. As a consequence, on 14 April 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,160,859 own shares, representing 1.44% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 8 to 14 April 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 08-04-2022 09:45:05 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3900 08-04-2022 10:59:02 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,940 4.3750 08-04-2022 10:59:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 60 4.3750 08-04-2022 12:14:17 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3900 08-04-2022 13:03:53 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 342 4.3750 08-04-2022 14:13:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 786 4.3750 08-04-2022 15:03:21 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 872 4.3750 08-04-2022 15:15:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,641 4.3700 08-04-2022 15:15:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 359 4.3700 08-04-2022 15:42:02 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3650 08-04-2022 16:02:28 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3500 08-04-2022 16:16:21 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 377 4.3550 08-04-2022 16:17:00 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 347 4.3550 08-04-2022 16:22:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 315 4.3550 08-04-2022 16:23:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 363 4.3550 08-04-2022 16:27:07 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 598 4.3550 08-04-2022 16:59:55 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 314 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 113 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 214 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 76 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,200 4.3750 08-04-2022 17:17:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 83 4.3750

Annex 2

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 11-04-2022 09:29:21 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 5,000 4.3500 11-04-2022 13:27:07 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 422 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:28:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,144 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:33:09 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 847 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:35:20 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,449 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:39:02 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 730 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:39:11 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 337 4.3350 11-04-2022 13:39:11 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 71 4.3350 11-04-2022 17:00:10 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,657 4.3200 11-04-2022 17:03:01 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,254 4.3200 11-04-2022 17:05:38 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,089 4.3200 11-04-2022 17:08:34 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 4,520 4.3250 11-04-2022 17:08:34 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 419 4.3250 11-04-2022 17:08:34 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 61 4.3250

Annex 3

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 12-04-2022 11:33:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 5,000 4.3500 12-04-2022 14:13:55 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,376 4.3500 12-04-2022 15:09:01 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 464 4.3500 12-04-2022 15:09:01 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 3,160 4.3500 12-04-2022 17:07:36 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 740 4.3750 12-04-2022 17:07:36 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3750 12-04-2022 17:07:36 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 151 4.3750 12-04-2022 17:07:36 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 72 4.3750 12-04-2022 17:07:36 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,037 4.3750 12-04-2022 17:17:04 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 4,000 4.3700 12-04-2022 17:20:59 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,000 4.3700

