    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 04:16:41 am EDT
4.315 EUR   +1.05%
CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 28 April 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 22 to 28 April 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

22-04-2022

20,000

4.4074

6.19%

0.01%

25-04-2022

20,000

4.3246

4.26%

0.01%

26-04-2022

20,000

4.3078

5.01%

0.01%

27-04-2022

20,000

4.1995

7.11%

0.01%

28-04-2022

20,000

4.2711

5.50%

0.01%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 28 April 2022, the Company had already acquired 820,858 shares. As a consequence, on 28 April 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,320,859 own shares, representing 1.55% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 22 to 28 April 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading Time (CET)

Stock

Type of business

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

(€)

22-04-2022

09:04:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

604

4.4350

22-04-2022

09:04:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,896

4.4350

22-04-2022

09:17:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,500

4.3900

22-04-2022

12:34:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,500

4.4100

22-04-2022

13:32:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,500

4.4250

22-04-2022

15:00:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,500

4.4150

22-04-2022

15:39:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

4.3900

22-04-2022

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,132

4.3900

22-04-2022

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

4.3900

22-04-2022

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

68

4.3900

22-04-2022

16:59:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,500

4.4000

22-04-2022

17:22:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

887

4.4000

22-04-2022

17:22:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,113

4.4000

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading Time (CET)

Stock

Type of business

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

(€)

25-04-2022

09:10:00

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

4.3300

25-04-2022

09:11:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

4.3300

25-04-2022

09:30:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

4.3700

25-04-2022

11:05:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,087

4.2900

25-04-2022

11:05:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

227

4.2900

25-04-2022

11:06:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

699

4.2900

25-04-2022

11:06:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

487

4.2900

25-04-2022

13:27:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

169

4.3050

25-04-2022

13:27:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,331

4.3050

25-04-2022

14:11:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

330

4.3300

25-04-2022

14:11:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

708

4.3300

25-04-2022

14:11:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

962

4.3300

25-04-2022

14:32:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

137

4.3300

25-04-2022

14:32:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

693

4.3300

25-04-2022

14:32:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,170

4.3300

25-04-2022

15:59:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

4.3200

25-04-2022

16:41:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

692

4.3350

25-04-2022

16:41:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,308

4.3350

25-04-2022

17:14:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

693

4.3250

25-04-2022

17:14:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

693

4.3250

25-04-2022

17:14:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,614

4.3250

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading Time (CET)

Stock

Type of business

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Average Price

(€)

26-04-2022

09:04:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

693

4.3250

26-04-2022

09:18:29

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,307

4.3250

26-04-2022

11:12:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

926

4.3050

26-04-2022

11:12:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

210

4.3050

26-04-2022

11:12:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,364

4.3050

26-04-2022

11:40:40

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

4.3100

26-04-2022

12:45:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

277

4.3250

26-04-2022

12:45:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,223

4.3250

26-04-2022

13:41:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

4.3300

26-04-2022

13:41:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

541

4.3300

26-04-2022

13:41:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

834

4.3300

26-04-2022

13:41:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

425

4.3300

26-04-2022

14:37:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,720

4.3100

26-04-2022

14:38:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

280

4.3100

26-04-2022

15:58:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

942

4.3050

26-04-2022

16:01:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

215

4.3050

26-04-2022

16:01:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

4.3050

26-04-2022

16:01:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

43

4.3050

26-04-2022

16:15:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,779

4.2950

26-04-2022

16:16:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

221

4.2950

26-04-2022

16:44:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,500

4.2700

26-04-2022

16:57:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

270

4.2600

26-04-2022

16:57:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

35

4.2600

26-04-2022

16:57:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

695

4.2600

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
