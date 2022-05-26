CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 26 May 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 20 to 26 May 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001