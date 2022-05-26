Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/26 11:35:16 am EDT
3.770 EUR   +2.17%
05:56pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
05/06TRANSCRIPT : CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : Press Release
CO
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 26 May 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 20 to 26 May 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

20-05-2022

70,000

3.6900

10.72%

0.05%

23-05-2022

70,000

3.7158

9.06%

0.05%

24-05-2022

75,000

3.7173

9.36%

0.05%

25-05-2022

80,000

3.6813

10.31%

0.05%

26-05-2022

80,000

3.7438

6.25%

0.05%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 26 May 2022, the Company had already acquired 1,888,267 shares. As a consequence, on 26 May 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 3,388,268 own shares, representing 2.26% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 20 to 26 May 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

20-05-2022

09:01:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.6500

20-05-2022

09:45:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,209

3.7000

20-05-2022

09:45:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

775

3.7000

20-05-2022

09:45:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,300

3.7000

20-05-2022

09:45:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.7000

20-05-2022

09:45:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

816

3.7000

20-05-2022

10:55:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,999

3.7250

20-05-2022

10:55:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.7250

20-05-2022

11:36:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,567

3.7200

20-05-2022

11:38:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,433

3.7200

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

72

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

568

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,800

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:22:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

760

3.7150

20-05-2022

12:40:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

481

3.7250

20-05-2022

12:40:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,849

3.7250

20-05-2022

12:40:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

670

3.7250

20-05-2022

13:11:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7000

20-05-2022

13:33:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

300

3.6950

20-05-2022

13:33:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,700

3.6950

20-05-2022

13:58:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.6850

20-05-2022

14:22:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,108

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:22:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

132

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:22:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

280

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:22:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

480

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:22:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,862

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:24:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

820

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:25:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

318

3.6800

20-05-2022

14:59:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

434

3.6650

20-05-2022

15:10:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

417

3.6650

20-05-2022

15:10:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,149

3.6650

20-05-2022

15:53:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,500

3.6700

20-05-2022

15:53:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

14

3.6700

20-05-2022

15:53:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,196

3.6700

20-05-2022

15:53:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,290

3.6700

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

829

3.6700

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,800

3.6700

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.6700

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

243

3.6700

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

30

3.6700

20-05-2022

16:20:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,198

3.6700

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

79

3.6600

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

311

3.6600

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

592

3.6600

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,085

3.6600

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

314

3.6600

20-05-2022

17:02:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,619

3.6600

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

23-05-2022

09:16:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.6950

23-05-2022

09:54:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

514

3.6950

23-05-2022

09:54:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

15

3.6950

23-05-2022

10:05:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

155

3.6950

23-05-2022

10:05:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

187

3.6950

23-05-2022

10:05:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,129

3.6950

23-05-2022

10:20:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,215

3.6800

23-05-2022

10:20:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,785

3.6800

23-05-2022

10:56:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

603

3.6750

23-05-2022

10:56:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,890

3.6750

23-05-2022

10:56:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

850

3.6750

23-05-2022

10:56:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,657

3.6750

23-05-2022

12:40:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,700

3.7050

23-05-2022

12:40:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,300

3.7050

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.7200

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.7200

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

920

3.7200

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,600

3.7200

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

213

3.7200

23-05-2022

12:51:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

265

3.7200

23-05-2022

13:10:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,072

3.7250

23-05-2022

13:20:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7450

23-05-2022

14:20:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10

3.7350

23-05-2022

14:20:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,291

3.7350

23-05-2022

14:35:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

8,699

3.7350

23-05-2022

15:39:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,322

3.7250

23-05-2022

15:39:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,800

3.7250

23-05-2022

15:39:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

877

3.7250

23-05-2022

15:39:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,001

3.7250

23-05-2022

15:49:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,800

3.7450

23-05-2022

15:49:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,800

3.7450

23-05-2022

15:49:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

411

3.7450

23-05-2022

15:49:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

989

3.7450

23-05-2022

16:54:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3

3.7350

23-05-2022

16:54:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9

3.7350

23-05-2022

16:54:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

693

3.7350

23-05-2022

16:54:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

67

3.7350

23-05-2022

16:54:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

156

3.7350

23-05-2022

16:55:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7350

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
