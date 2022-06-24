Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
2022-06-24
3.110 EUR   +0.97%
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 23 June 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 17 to 23 June2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

17-06-2022

194,454

3.0688

13.27%

0.13%

20-06-2022

120,000

3.1500

11.11%

0.08%

21-06-2022

120,000

3.1463

11.78%

0.08%

22-06-2022

75,000

3.0830

11.82%

0.05%

23-06-2022

100,000

3.1025

9.76%

0.07%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 23 June 2022, the Company had already acquired 3,987,721 shares. As a consequence, on 23 June 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 5,487,722 own shares, representing 3.66% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 17 to 23 June2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

17-06-2022

09:02:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.0300

17-06-2022

09:02:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,300

3.0300

17-06-2022

09:02:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

206

3.0300

17-06-2022

09:02:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

12,494

3.0300

17-06-2022

09:26:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

6,300

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,100

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,100

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,100

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

398

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:28:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,002

3.0550

17-06-2022

09:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

984

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

993

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

410

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9,556

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

57

3.0450

17-06-2022

09:40:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

15,000

3.0150

17-06-2022

10:05:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

689

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:05:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:05:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,011

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:05:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

875

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:07:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

975

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:07:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

8,449

3.0650

17-06-2022

10:32:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

40,000

3.0700

17-06-2022

11:53:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

15,000

3.0850

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

6,416

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,500

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,426

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

306

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,860

3.1000

17-06-2022

13:02:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,242

3.1000

17-06-2022

14:27:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

20

3.1050

17-06-2022

14:27:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

14,980

3.1050

17-06-2022

16:15:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,451

3.1050

17-06-2022

16:15:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

12,549

3.1050

17-06-2022

16:57:05

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.0650

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,928

3.0700

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,600

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

794

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

722

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

913

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:03:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,826

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:04:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

977

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:08:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

572

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:26:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,601

3.0700

17-06-2022

17:28:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

521

3.0700

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

20-06-2022

09:01:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

33

3.1100

20-06-2022

09:01:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.1100

20-06-2022

09:03:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.1300

20-06-2022

09:03:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

7,000

3.1300

20-06-2022

09:14:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

6,902

3.1500

20-06-2022

09:14:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,098

3.1500

20-06-2022

10:52:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

15,000

3.1400

20-06-2022

10:58:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

99

3.1300

20-06-2022

10:58:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

14,901

3.1300

20-06-2022

12:41:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

15,000

3.1400

20-06-2022

13:27:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,750

3.1300

20-06-2022

13:27:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,817

3.1300

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,913

3.1550

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,300

3.1550

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,300

3.1550

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,300

3.1550

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,600

3.1550

20-06-2022

14:04:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,587

3.1550

20-06-2022

15:01:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

12,488

3.1600

20-06-2022

15:01:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

496

3.1600

20-06-2022

15:01:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,016

3.1600

20-06-2022

15:31:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

217

3.1800

20-06-2022

15:31:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,150

3.1800

20-06-2022

15:31:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,883

3.1800

20-06-2022

15:31:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,134

3.1800

20-06-2022

15:31:29

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,015

3.1800

20-06-2022

15:51:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,052

3.2000

20-06-2022

15:51:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,105

3.2000

20-06-2022

15:51:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,300

3.2000

20-06-2022

15:51:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,543

3.2000

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
