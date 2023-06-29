CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 29 June 2023
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.
In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 26 to 29 June 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's Total
% Share
Date of the transaction
Volume
Average Price
Volume
Capital
(shares)
(€)
26-06-2023
17,000
3.3965
7.96%
0.01%
27-06-2023
13,000
3.4358
6.81%
0.01%
28-06-2023
16,502
3.4635
11.75%
0.01%
29-06-2023
15,072
3.4779
11.27%
0.01%
On 29 June 2023, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,439,706 own shares, representing 1.00% of its share capital.
Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 26 to 29 June 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 4.
This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087
