CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 29 June 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 26 to 29 June 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's Total

% Share

Date of the transaction

Volume

Average Price

Volume

Capital

(shares)

(€)

26-06-2023

17,000

3.3965

7.96%

0.01%

27-06-2023

13,000

3.4358

6.81%

0.01%

28-06-2023

16,502

3.4635

11.75%

0.01%

29-06-2023

15,072

3.4779

11.27%

0.01%

On 29 June 2023, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 1,439,706 own shares, representing 1.00% of its share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 26 to 29 June 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 4.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

26-06-2023

09:01:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4100

26-06-2023

09:10:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3900

26-06-2023

09:35:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

392

3.3700

26-06-2023

09:37:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

108

3.3700

26-06-2023

10:01:29

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3750

26-06-2023

10:44:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3950

26-06-2023

10:52:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

252

3.3900

26-06-2023

10:52:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

248

3.3900

26-06-2023

11:06:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4000

26-06-2023

14:34:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4050

26-06-2023

14:36:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4050

26-06-2023

14:37:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4050

26-06-2023

14:40:05

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4050

26-06-2023

15:30:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3900

26-06-2023

15:30:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3850

26-06-2023

15:58:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

525

3.3950

26-06-2023

15:58:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

475

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:30:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.3900

26-06-2023

16:30:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3850

26-06-2023

16:41:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:41:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,250

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:41:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:41:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

101

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:41:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

649

3.3950

26-06-2023

16:59:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.3950

26-06-2023

17:26:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4

3.4150

26-06-2023

17:29:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4150

26-06-2023

17:29:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

496

3.4150

26-06-2023

17:35:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4050

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

27-06-2023

09:07:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

764

3.4500

27-06-2023

09:07:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,236

3.4500

27-06-2023

09:20:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4350

27-06-2023

09:45:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4250

27-06-2023

09:51:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

310

3.4200

27-06-2023

09:51:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

190

3.4200

27-06-2023

10:58:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

250

3.4100

27-06-2023

12:13:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4050

27-06-2023

15:01:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4150

27-06-2023

15:28:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

11

3.4100

27-06-2023

15:32:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

25

3.4200

27-06-2023

15:32:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

814

3.4200

27-06-2023

15:49:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

89

3.4200

27-06-2023

15:49:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

311

3.4200

27-06-2023

16:31:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,500

3.4300

27-06-2023

16:56:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4550

27-06-2023

17:04:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:09:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

90

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:09:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

410

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:13:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:14:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:14:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

668

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:14:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

323

3.4450

27-06-2023

17:17:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4450

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

28-06-2023

09:09:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.4650

28-06-2023

09:31:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.4650

28-06-2023

09:31:29

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

850

3.4650

28-06-2023

09:31:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

450

3.4650

28-06-2023

09:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4650

28-06-2023

10:00:55

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4600

28-06-2023

10:21:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4600

28-06-2023

10:37:39

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4600

28-06-2023

10:41:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4600

28-06-2023

12:48:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4650

28-06-2023

13:10:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.4700

28-06-2023

14:16:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4700

28-06-2023

14:27:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

402

3.4650

28-06-2023

14:41:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

498

3.4650

28-06-2023

14:41:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4650

28-06-2023

15:13:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4650

28-06-2023

15:30:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

3.4600

28-06-2023

15:30:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

3.4600

28-06-2023

15:50:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.4650

28-06-2023

16:17:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4650

28-06-2023

16:27:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

7

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:27:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

526

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:28:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

8

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:52:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

159

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:52:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

643

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:52:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

357

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:56:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

91

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:56:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

49

3.4600

28-06-2023

16:56:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

860

3.4600

28-06-2023

17:13:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

502

3.4600

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 17:51:25 UTC.