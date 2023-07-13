CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 13 July 2023
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 7 to 13 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 87,800 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's Total
% Share
transaction
Volume (shares)
Average Price (€)
Volume
Capital
07-07-2023
12,300
3.4920
8.31%
0.01%
10-07-2023
20,000
3.5082
9.13%
0.01%
11-07-2023
15,400
3.5243
8.24%
0.01%
12-07-2023
17,000
3.5523
6.77%
0.01%
13-07-2023
23,100
3.5833
8.54%
0.02%
On 13 July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,646,106 own shares, representing 1.14% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 7 to 13 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Annex 1
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
07-07-2023
09:02:01
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.4950
07-07-2023
09:04:05
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
313
3.4900
07-07-2023
09:04:05
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
387
3.4900
07-07-2023
09:09:50
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
448
3.4900
07-07-2023
09:09:58
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
552
3.4900
07-07-2023
09:52:20
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.5050
07-07-2023
10:11:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
499
3.4950
07-07-2023
10:11:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1
3.4950
07-07-2023
11:19:30
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
230
3.5050
07-07-2023
11:19:30
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
570
3.5050
07-07-2023
11:33:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
106
3.4950
07-07-2023
11:33:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
394
3.4950
07-07-2023
12:19:52
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.5050
07-07-2023
12:28:51
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.5000
07-07-2023
12:29:36
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
622
3.4950
07-07-2023
12:29:36
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
178
3.4950
07-07-2023
12:30:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.4900
07-07-2023
13:45:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.4900
07-07-2023
14:41:38
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
546
3.4900
07-07-2023
14:41:38
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
454
3.4900
07-07-2023
15:52:52
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
900
3.4900
07-07-2023
15:58:04
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.4800
07-07-2023
16:49:11
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.4800
07-07-2023
16:49:19
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.4750
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Annex 2
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
10-07-2023
09:01:33
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4900
10-07-2023
09:03:03
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.4800
10-07-2023
10:21:09
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
10
3.4850
10-07-2023
12:04:13
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,800
3.4950
10-07-2023
14:10:52
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.5100
10-07-2023
14:10:56
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
3,000
3.5050
10-07-2023
14:12:47
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
417
3.5000
10-07-2023
14:12:47
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
383
3.5000
10-07-2023
14:27:49
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.4950
10-07-2023
14:39:48
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
90
3.4950
10-07-2023
15:00:46
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,800
3.5150
10-07-2023
15:00:46
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.5150
10-07-2023
15:00:46
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.5150
10-07-2023
16:37:46
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5150
10-07-2023
16:57:25
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,800
3.5200
10-07-2023
16:57:25
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
200
3.5200
10-07-2023
17:05:43
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,200
3.5200
www.ctt.pt
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Annex 3
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
11-07-2023
09:02:12
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1
3.4850
11-07-2023
10:09:57
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,800
3.5150
11-07-2023
10:09:57
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
200
3.5150
11-07-2023
10:33:43
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,600
3.5200
11-07-2023
10:33:43
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,200
3.5200
11-07-2023
10:51:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,200
3.5150
11-07-2023
11:49:12
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,800
3.5250
11-07-2023
13:29:18
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
134
3.5300
11-07-2023
13:29:18
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5300
11-07-2023
13:29:18
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.5300
11-07-2023
13:29:18
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
166
3.5300
11-07-2023
17:05:32
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,699
3.5400
11-07-2023
17:18:34
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
900
3.5300
www.ctt.pt
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 17:01:04 UTC.