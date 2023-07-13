CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 13 July 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 7 to 13 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 87,800 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

Average Price (€)

Volume

Capital

07-07-2023

12,300

3.4920

8.31%

0.01%

10-07-2023

20,000

3.5082

9.13%

0.01%

11-07-2023

15,400

3.5243

8.24%

0.01%

12-07-2023

17,000

3.5523

6.77%

0.01%

13-07-2023

23,100

3.5833

8.54%

0.02%

On 13 July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,646,106 own shares, representing 1.14% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 7 to 13 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.

This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

07-07-2023

09:02:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4950

07-07-2023

09:04:05

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

313

3.4900

07-07-2023

09:04:05

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

387

3.4900

07-07-2023

09:09:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

448

3.4900

07-07-2023

09:09:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

552

3.4900

07-07-2023

09:52:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.5050

07-07-2023

10:11:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

499

3.4950

07-07-2023

10:11:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.4950

07-07-2023

11:19:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

230

3.5050

07-07-2023

11:19:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

570

3.5050

07-07-2023

11:33:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

106

3.4950

07-07-2023

11:33:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

394

3.4950

07-07-2023

12:19:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.5050

07-07-2023

12:28:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.5000

07-07-2023

12:29:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

622

3.4950

07-07-2023

12:29:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

178

3.4950

07-07-2023

12:30:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4900

07-07-2023

13:45:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4900

07-07-2023

14:41:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

546

3.4900

07-07-2023

14:41:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

454

3.4900

07-07-2023

15:52:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.4900

07-07-2023

15:58:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.4800

07-07-2023

16:49:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.4800

07-07-2023

16:49:19

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.4750

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

10-07-2023

09:01:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4900

10-07-2023

09:03:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4800

10-07-2023

10:21:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10

3.4850

10-07-2023

12:04:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,800

3.4950

10-07-2023

14:10:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.5100

10-07-2023

14:10:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.5050

10-07-2023

14:12:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

417

3.5000

10-07-2023

14:12:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

383

3.5000

10-07-2023

14:27:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4950

10-07-2023

14:39:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

90

3.4950

10-07-2023

15:00:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,800

3.5150

10-07-2023

15:00:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.5150

10-07-2023

15:00:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.5150

10-07-2023

16:37:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5150

10-07-2023

16:57:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,800

3.5200

10-07-2023

16:57:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

3.5200

10-07-2023

17:05:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.5200

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

11-07-2023

09:02:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.4850

11-07-2023

10:09:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,800

3.5150

11-07-2023

10:09:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

3.5150

11-07-2023

10:33:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,600

3.5200

11-07-2023

10:33:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.5200

11-07-2023

10:51:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.5150

11-07-2023

11:49:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,800

3.5250

11-07-2023

13:29:18

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

134

3.5300

11-07-2023

13:29:18

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5300

11-07-2023

13:29:18

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.5300

11-07-2023

13:29:18

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

166

3.5300

11-07-2023

17:05:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,699

3.5400

11-07-2023

17:18:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.5300

