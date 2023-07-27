CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 27 July 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 52,145 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

Average Price (€)

Volume

Capital

21-07-2023

18,000

3.6681

9.41%

0.01%

24-07-2023

5,900

3.6413

5.30%

0.00%

25-07-2023

10,295

3.6923

5.46%

0.01%

26-07-2023

9,600

3.6915

6.19%

0.01%

27-07-2023

8,350

3.6870

6.38%

0.01%

On 27 July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,787,095 own shares, representing 1.24% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

21-07-2023

09:08:55

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.7050

21-07-2023

09:09:19

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.7000

21-07-2023

09:09:19

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.7000

21-07-2023

09:09:19

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

450

3.7000

21-07-2023

09:16:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.7000

21-07-2023

09:17:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

44

3.6950

21-07-2023

09:17:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

606

3.6950

21-07-2023

09:40:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.6950

21-07-2023

09:40:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.6950

21-07-2023

11:10:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.7000

21-07-2023

11:10:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

517

3.6950

21-07-2023

11:10:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

483

3.6950

21-07-2023

11:11:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

550

3.6950

21-07-2023

11:11:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

156

3.6900

21-07-2023

11:11:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

344

3.6900

21-07-2023

11:11:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.6850

21-07-2023

11:58:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.6800

21-07-2023

12:18:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.6750

21-07-2023

12:35:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

400

3.6700

21-07-2023

15:47:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.6650

21-07-2023

15:47:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

850

3.6650

21-07-2023

15:47:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

483

3.6600

21-07-2023

15:47:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

517

3.6600

21-07-2023

16:21:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

284

3.6500

21-07-2023

16:21:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

366

3.6500

21-07-2023

16:28:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.6450

21-07-2023

16:29:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.6400

21-07-2023

16:35:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.6250

21-07-2023

16:37:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.6300

21-07-2023

16:58:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.6200

21-07-2023

17:07:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

328

3.6500

21-07-2023

17:07:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,172

3.6500

21-07-2023

17:26:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,070

3.6500

21-07-2023

17:26:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

130

3.6500

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

24-07-2023

09:02:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

450

3,6350

24-07-2023

09:02:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1.000

3,6300

24-07-2023

11:03:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3,6350

24-07-2023

15:23:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

173

3,6400

24-07-2023

15:23:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

827

3,6400

24-07-2023

16:07:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

146

3,6400

24-07-2023

16:07:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

554

3,6400

24-07-2023

16:28:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

850

3,6450

24-07-2023

16:42:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

71

3,6500

24-07-2023

17:11:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

529

3,6500

24-07-2023

17:14:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3,6550

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14thFloor1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

25-07-2023

11:09:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.6700

25-07-2023

11:09:38

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

450

3.6650

25-07-2023

11:50:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.6850

25-07-2023

11:50:22

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

300

3.6850

25-07-2023

12:46:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.6900

25-07-2023

13:17:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.6900

25-07-2023

14:28:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

350

3.6850

25-07-2023

14:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.6800

25-07-2023

14:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

400

3.6800

25-07-2023

14:53:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.6800

25-07-2023

16:05:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

325

3.7000

25-07-2023

16:05:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,675

3.7000

25-07-2023

16:05:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,500

3.7100

25-07-2023

17:16:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

410

3.7000

25-07-2023

17:22:41

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

440

3.7100

25-07-2023

17:29:59

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

295

3.7050

www.ctt.pt

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 20:26:35 UTC.