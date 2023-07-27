CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 27 July 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 52,145 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the Aggregated Weighted % Session's Total % Share transaction Volume (shares) Average Price (€) Volume Capital 21-07-2023 18,000 3.6681 9.41% 0.01% 24-07-2023 5,900 3.6413 5.30% 0.00% 25-07-2023 10,295 3.6923 5.46% 0.01% 26-07-2023 9,600 3.6915 6.19% 0.01% 27-07-2023 8,350 3.6870 6.38% 0.01%

On 27 July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,787,095 own shares, representing 1.24% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.