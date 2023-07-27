CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 27 July 2023
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 52,145 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's Total
% Share
transaction
Volume (shares)
Average Price (€)
Volume
Capital
21-07-2023
18,000
3.6681
9.41%
0.01%
24-07-2023
5,900
3.6413
5.30%
0.00%
25-07-2023
10,295
3.6923
5.46%
0.01%
26-07-2023
9,600
3.6915
6.19%
0.01%
27-07-2023
8,350
3.6870
6.38%
0.01%
On 27 July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,787,095 own shares, representing 1.24% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 21 to 27 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.
This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087
Annex 1
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
21-07-2023
09:08:55
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.7050
21-07-2023
09:09:19
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
150
3.7000
21-07-2023
09:09:19
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
150
3.7000
21-07-2023
09:09:19
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
450
3.7000
21-07-2023
09:16:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.7000
21-07-2023
09:17:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
44
3.6950
21-07-2023
09:17:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
606
3.6950
21-07-2023
09:40:51
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.6950
21-07-2023
09:40:51
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
150
3.6950
21-07-2023
11:10:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.7000
21-07-2023
11:10:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
517
3.6950
21-07-2023
11:10:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
483
3.6950
21-07-2023
11:11:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
550
3.6950
21-07-2023
11:11:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
156
3.6900
21-07-2023
11:11:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
344
3.6900
21-07-2023
11:11:32
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.6850
21-07-2023
11:58:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.6800
21-07-2023
12:18:11
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.6750
21-07-2023
12:35:26
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
400
3.6700
21-07-2023
15:47:34
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.6650
21-07-2023
15:47:34
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
850
3.6650
21-07-2023
15:47:35
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
483
3.6600
21-07-2023
15:47:35
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
517
3.6600
21-07-2023
16:21:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
284
3.6500
21-07-2023
16:21:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
366
3.6500
21-07-2023
16:28:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.6450
21-07-2023
16:29:10
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.6400
21-07-2023
16:35:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.6250
21-07-2023
16:37:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.6300
21-07-2023
16:58:58
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.6200
21-07-2023
17:07:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
328
3.6500
21-07-2023
17:07:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,172
3.6500
21-07-2023
17:26:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,070
3.6500
21-07-2023
17:26:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
130
3.6500
Annex 2
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
24-07-2023
09:02:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
450
3,6350
24-07-2023
09:02:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1.000
3,6300
24-07-2023
11:03:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3,6350
24-07-2023
15:23:20
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
173
3,6400
24-07-2023
15:23:20
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
827
3,6400
24-07-2023
16:07:08
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
146
3,6400
24-07-2023
16:07:08
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
554
3,6400
24-07-2023
16:28:04
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
850
3,6450
24-07-2023
16:42:42
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
71
3,6500
24-07-2023
17:11:08
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
529
3,6500
24-07-2023
17:14:26
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3,6550
Annex 3
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
25-07-2023
11:09:38
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.6700
25-07-2023
11:09:38
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
450
3.6650
25-07-2023
11:50:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.6850
25-07-2023
11:50:22
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
300
3.6850
25-07-2023
12:46:41
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.6900
25-07-2023
13:17:50
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.6900
25-07-2023
14:28:50
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
350
3.6850
25-07-2023
14:37:56
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.6800
25-07-2023
14:37:56
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
400
3.6800
25-07-2023
14:53:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
150
3.6800
25-07-2023
16:05:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
325
3.7000
25-07-2023
16:05:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,675
3.7000
25-07-2023
16:05:37
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,500
3.7100
25-07-2023
17:16:49
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
410
3.7000
25-07-2023
17:22:41
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
440
3.7100
25-07-2023
17:29:59
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
295
3.7050
Disclaimer
CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 20:26:35 UTC.