  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:00 2023-05-31 am EDT
3.255 EUR   -0.61%
01:36pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Management Transactions
PU
01:32pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
05/08Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Management transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management Transactions

05/31/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 31 May 2023

Management transactions

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on 30 May 2023 it has received from João Carlos Ventura Sousa, Executive member of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 30 May 2023, as per notification form attached as Annex.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:35:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 953 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2023 46,1 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 482 M 516 M 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 379
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,28 €
Average target price 4,45 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Head-Operations
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.6.33%516
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-17.76%32 569
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.18%20 159
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.7.06%13 575
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-21.25%7 690
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG11.22%2 368
