Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:01 2023-06-19 am EDT
3.435 EUR   +1.33%
02:17pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Management Transactions
PU
01:59pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
06/02Luz Saude owner seeks over $330 mln in Lisbon IPO - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management Transactions

06/19/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 19 June 2023

Management transactions

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on 16 June 2023 it has received from GreenWood Investors, LLC, entity closely related to Steven Wood, Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 14, 15 and 16 June 2023, as per notification forms attached as Annexes 1 to 6.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 1

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 2

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 3

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex 4

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 18:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:17pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Management Transactions
PU
01:59pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
06/02Luz Saude owner seeks over $330 mln in Lisbon IPO - sources
RE
05/31Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Management Transactions
PU
05/31Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
05/08Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Management transactions
PU
05/08Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
05/08Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
PU
05/05Transcript : CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05,..
CI
05/04CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 952 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net income 2023 45,8 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net cash 2023 11,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 499 M 545 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 379
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,39 €
Average target price 4,64 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Head-Operations
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.10.06%545
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-13.83%33 910
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.2.20%21 958
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.10.45%14 266
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-24.49%7 328
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD11.04%2 433
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer