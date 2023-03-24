CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management transactions

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Announcement - Lisbon, 24 March 2023

Management transaction

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008 as amended, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT") hereby informs that on this date it has received from Raúl Catarino Galamba de Oliveira, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 17 and 20 March 2023, as per notification forms attached as Annexes 1 and 2.

