  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35:05 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.380 EUR   -4.11%
01:53pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Management transactions
PU
03/17Transcript : CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023
CI
03/16Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Consolidated Results – Full Year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management transactions

03/24/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 72,675,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 24 March 2023

Management transaction

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008 as amended, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT") hereby informs that on this date it has received from Raúl Catarino Galamba de Oliveira, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 17 and 20 March 2023, as per notification forms attached as Annexes 1 and 2.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 913 M 994 M 994 M
Net income 2023 43,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 2,00 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 517 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 192
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,53 €
Average target price 4,21 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Head-Operations
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.14.45%563
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.84%38 459
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.6.22%23 061
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.2.70%13 256
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.31%9 195
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-16.13%2 664
