CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management transactions

Announcement - Lisbon, 8 May 2023

Management transaction

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code, Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April, and Article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008 as amended, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs on the vesting to the Company's Executive Director, João Carlos Ventura Sousa, of a total of 8,746 shares, corresponding to 0.006% of CTT share capital, on 4 May 2023. Those shares were granted as long-term variable remuneration and in execution of the remuneration policy approved by the Remuneration Committee for the 2020/2022 term of office, which includes the share option plan to Executive Directors approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 21 April 2021. The transaction is detailed in the notification form attached as Annex.

