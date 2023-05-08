Advanced search
2023-05-08
3.755 EUR   +2.04%
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Management transactions

05/08/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 8 May 2023

Management transaction

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code, Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April, and Article 14 of CMVM Regulation No. 5/2008 as amended, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs on the vesting to the Company's Executive Director, João Carlos Ventura Sousa, of a total of 8,746 shares, corresponding to 0.006% of CTT share capital, on 4 May 2023. Those shares were granted as long-term variable remuneration and in execution of the remuneration policy approved by the Remuneration Committee for the 2020/2022 term of office, which includes the share option plan to Executive Directors approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 21 April 2021. The transaction is detailed in the notification form attached as Annex.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Annex

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
