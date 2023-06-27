CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 27 June 2023

Management transactions

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on 26 June 2023 it has received from GreenWood Investors, LLC, entity closely related to Steven Wood, Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 21 and 23 June 2023, as per notification forms attached as Annexes 1 and 2.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087