CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Payment of dividends of the 2021 financial year

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 2 May 2022

Payment of dividends

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-K(1)(b) of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7(3) of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT"), following the approval of the proposal for the allocation of profits by the Annual General Meeting held on 21

April, hereby informs on the payment of dividends concerning the 2021 financial year.

Accordingly, the dividends per share relating to the financial year of 2021 shall be payable on the dates and amounts per share, and under the terms indicated below:

Ex-dividend date: 18 May 2022

Dividend payment date: 20 May 2022

Gross dividend €0.12000 Gross dividend €0.12000 Personal Income Tax (28%)(*) €0.03360 Corporate Income Tax (25%)(*) €0.03000 Net dividend €0.08640 (*) Dividends are subject to a definitive withholding tax of 35% when paid or made available: (i) in bank accounts opened in name of one or more holders but on behalf of unidentified third parties, except in the case that the effective beneficiary is identified; or (ii) to non-resident entities with no permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, who are domiciled in a country, territory or region under a tax regime clearly more favorable, included in the approved list published by the Ministry of Finance.

Net dividend €0.09000

In accordance with the applicable regulations, payment of the dividend will be made through the Central Securities Depository. The paying agent appointed for this purpose is Novo Banco, S.A..

Shareholders who are entitled to a tax exemption, waiver or reduction from the withholding rate for personal/corporate income tax must provide evidence of all the relevant facts allowing them to benefit from such exceptions to the entity obliged to withhold the relevant taxes prior to the dividend payment date.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt