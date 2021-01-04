CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Citigroup Global Markets Limited
01/04/2021 | 01:54pm EST
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 4 January 2021
Qualifying Holding in CTT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that today it has received from Citigroup Global Markets Limited a notification of major holdings as follows:
