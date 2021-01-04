Log in
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Citigroup Global Markets Limited

01/04/2021 | 01:54pm EST
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 4 January 2021

Qualifying Holding in CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that today it has received from Citigroup Global Markets Limited a notification of major holdings as follows:

"

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

"

This information is also available on CTT website at:

https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:53:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
