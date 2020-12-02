Log in
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank

12/02/2020 | 01:15pm EST
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 2 December 2020

Qualifying Holding in CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that today it has received from Norges Bank a notification of major holdings as follows:

"

www.ctt.pt

"

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptFax: + 351 210 471 996 Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
