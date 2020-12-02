CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company
Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 2 December 2020
Qualifying Holding in CTT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that today it has received from Norges Bank a notification of major holdings as follows:
This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Peter Tsvetkov
Director of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email:investors@ctt.ptFax: + 351 210 471 996 Phone: + 351 210 471 087
