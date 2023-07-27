CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 16:45:45 UTC.
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. is the Portuguese leader in postal services provision. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- mail collection and delivery (50.8%): letters, postcards, ads, advertising documents, newspapers, etc.;
- express and parcels transportation and delivery services (28.6%): activity ensured in Portugal, Spain and Mozambique;
- banking and payment services (13.9%): savings accounts, consumer credit (auto loans and credit cards), mortgage loans, off-balance sheet savings. The group also provides payment solutions (Payshop) allowing paying for purchases through the Internet and via certified agents (kiosks, tobacconists, supermarkets, etc.);
- sale of financial products and services (6.7%): public debt certificates, postal saving products, insurance and postal money orders;
Portugal accounts for 76.5% of net sales.