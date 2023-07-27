CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. is the Portuguese leader in postal services provision. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mail collection and delivery (50.8%): letters, postcards, ads, advertising documents, newspapers, etc.; - express and parcels transportation and delivery services (28.6%): activity ensured in Portugal, Spain and Mozambique; - banking and payment services (13.9%): savings accounts, consumer credit (auto loans and credit cards), mortgage loans, off-balance sheet savings. The group also provides payment solutions (Payshop) allowing paying for purchases through the Internet and via certified agents (kiosks, tobacconists, supermarkets, etc.); - sale of financial products and services (6.7%): public debt certificates, postal saving products, insurance and postal money orders; Portugal accounts for 76.5% of net sales.