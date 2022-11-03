CTT Correios de Portugal S A : clarifies news regarding Banco CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Announcement - Lisbon, 3 November 2022

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT") and its subsidiary Banco CTT, S.A. ("Banco CTT"), considering the news published today in the media, hereby clarify that:

On 23 June 2022, CTT disclosed to the market, as part of its Capital Markets Day, that it was considering a strategic partnership at Banco CTT, involving a subscription of a minority position in a capital increase in Banco CTT reserved for a potential partner, and a long- term insurance distribution agreement, covering the categories of life and non-life, and the retail networks, both at CTT and at Banco CTT; In this context, negotiations have been taking place involving CTT and Banco CTT with a view to establishing the terms and conditions of such a possible strategic partnership; CTT will keep regulators and the market informed of any relevant development.

