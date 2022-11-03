Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35 2022-11-03 pm EDT
3.000 EUR   -3.54%
3.000 EUR   -3.54%
02:43pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Consolidated Results – January to September 2022
PU
02:33pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : Results Presentation – 9 months 2022
PU
02:13pCtt Correios De Portugal S A : informs about 9 months 2022 consolidated results
PU
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : clarifies news regarding Banco CTT

11/03/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 3 November 2022

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT") and its subsidiary Banco CTT, S.A. ("Banco CTT"), considering the news published today in the media, hereby clarify that:

  1. On 23 June 2022, CTT disclosed to the market, as part of its Capital Markets Day, that it was considering a strategic partnership at Banco CTT, involving a subscription of a minority position in a capital increase in Banco CTT reserved for a potential partner, and a long- term insurance distribution agreement, covering the categories of life and non-life, and the retail networks, both at CTT and at Banco CTT;
  2. In this context, negotiations have been taking place involving CTT and Banco CTT with a view to establishing the terms and conditions of such a possible strategic partnership;
  3. CTT will keep regulators and the market informed of any relevant development.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 29-Q of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
