CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about Capital Markets Day 2022

23 June 2022

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that today it holds its Capital Markets Day 2022 where the Management team reviews the continued transformation strategy anchored on business and commerce services, presenting the new strategy and the ESG and financial targets for the 2022-25 period.

Strategy for 2022-25: CTT ready and geared for growth

Changes in the sector, namely through digitalization and changing consumer habits and expectations, have created opportunities that CTT is prepared to grab, given the deep transformation that it has been implementing. The three key landmark achievements that have shaped our transformation recently are: (1) the turnaround of Spanish E&P operations, having been able to regain market share, grow revenues and achieve breakeven at EBITDA level in 2021; (2) the continued growth of Banco CTT, which is becoming a powerhouse in consumer credit and improving profitability, having already reached positive ROTE in 2021; and (3) the agreement on the new postal universal service concession contract, which enables the adequate tools to strive for a more sustainable mail business.

Going forward, CTT is now a well-diversified company, exposed to growth, focused on (1) capturing the Iberian e-commerce opportunity with an integrated one-stop-shop offering, (2) leveraging proximity and trust to cater to B2C customers' financial and retail needs through multiple channels while increasing focus on productivity, efficiency and customer service excellence and (3) moving towards the forefront of environmental, social and governance practices.

This will be done by leveraging CTT's strategic assets: (1) a unique Iberian sales force, underpinned by ubiquitous access to B2B clients and an exceptional retail network; (2) a strong and trusted brand for individuals and businesses alike, and (3) an unmatched last-mile distribution network, increasingly integrated at an Iberian level.

