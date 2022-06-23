Log in
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:01 2022-06-23 am EDT
3.100 EUR   -0.96%
04:55aCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
04:55aCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about Capital Markets Day 2022 presentation
PU
06/17CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about Capital Markets Day 2022 presentation

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Agenda

Welcome session

8h30

Mail9h20

Parcel and

9h35

e-Commerce Solutions

Operations9h50

Q&A and

10h10

Coffee-break

Financial Services and Retail

Banco CTT

ESG

Financial ambition and guidance

Wrap-up and Q&A

10h55

11h10

11h30

11h50

12h10

3

Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. (the "Company" or "CTT") exclusively for use during the presentation of the first quarter 2022 results (1Q22). As a consequence thereof, this document may not be disclosed or published, nor used by any other person or entity, for any other reason or purpose without the express and prior written consent of CTT. This document (i) may contain summarised information and be subject to amendments and supplements, and (ii) the information contained herein has not been verified, reviewed nor audited by any of the Company's advisors or auditors.

Except as required by applicable law, CTT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the information contained in this document. Consequently, the Company does not assume liability for this document if it is used for a purpose other than the above. No express or implied representation, warranty or undertaking is made as to, and no reliance shall be placed on, the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions or statements expressed herein. Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, employees or advisors assume liability of any kind, whether for negligence or any other reason, for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents. Neither this document nor any part of it constitutes a contract, nor may it be used for incorporation into or construction of any contract or agreement.

This document has an informative nature and does not constitute, nor must it be interpreted as, an offer to sell, issue, exchange or buy any financial instruments (namely any securities issued by CTT or by any of its subsidiaries or affiliates), nor a solicitation of any kind by CTT, its subsidiaries or affiliates. Distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possession this document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. Moreover, the recipients of this document are invited and advised to consult the public information disclosed by CTT on its website (www.ctt.pt) as well as on the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's website (www.cmvm.pt). In particular, the contents of this presentation shall be read and understood in light of the financial information disclosed by CTT, through such means, which prevail in regard to any data presented in this document. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made and reading this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All the statements herein which are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements expressing our current opinion or, as applicable, those of our directors regarding the financial performance, the business strategy, the management plans and objectives concerning future operations and investments are forward-looking statements. Statements that include the words "expects", "estimates", "foresees", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "may", "would", "could", "continues" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements included herein involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Any forward-looking statements in this document reflect our current views concerning future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the results of our operations, growth strategy and liquidity, and the wider environment (specifically, market developments, investment opportunities and regulatory conditions).

Although CTT believes that the assumptions beyond such forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, any third parties are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of CTT, what could cause the models, objectives, plans, estimates and / or projections to be materially reviewed and / or actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking statements (in particular, the objectives, estimates and projections as well as the corresponding assumptions) do neither represent a commitment regarding the models and plans to be implemented, nor are they guarantees of future performance, nor have they been reviewed by the auditors of CTT. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein.

All forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, CTT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 860 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2022 38,6 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2022 14,4 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 465 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 360
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,13 €
Average target price 5,08 €
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Head-Operations
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-31.28%492
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-27.29%36 607
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-13.15%19 847
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-24.44%12 066
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.14.45%9 789
STO EXPRESS CO., LTD.22.22%2 506