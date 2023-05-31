CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 31 May 2023

Management transactions

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on 30 May 2023 it has received from João Carlos Ventura Sousa, Executive member of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 30 May 2023, as per notification form attached as Annex.

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087