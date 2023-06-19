CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about Management transactions
06/19/2023 | 01:59pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001 LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 19 June 2023
Management transactions
Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on 16 June 2023 it has received from GreenWood Investors, LLC, entity closely related to Steven Wood, Non-Executive member of the Board of Directors of CTT, a communication of management transactions carried out on 14, 15 and 16 June 2023, as per notification forms attached as Annexes 1 to 6.
