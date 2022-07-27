CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about extension of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 27 July 2022

Material information - Extension of the buy-back program launched on 17 March 2022

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April and 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March

On 16 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") announced the launch of a share buyback program of the Company (the "Buy-back Program"), including its terms and conditions, namely the start date of trading, pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and disposal of own shares of the Company, in accordance with the limits of the deliberation of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders meanwhile renewed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2022, as disclosed to the market in due time.

As previously communicated to the market, the purpose of the Buy-back Program is the acquisition for cancellation of a maximum of up to 4,650,000 (four million and six hundred and fifty thousand) ordinary shares, representing up to 3.1% of the share capital of CTT, corresponding to the maximum number of shares that, pursuant to the proposal approved by the CTT's 2022 Annual General Meeting, may be cancelled under that share capital reduction which constitutes the purpose of the Buy-back Program.

The Buy-back Program will last until 18 December 2022, without prejudice to ending on an earlier date if the maximum number of shares to be acquired or the maximum cash amount of the Buy-back Program are reached.

Until 21 July 2022, 4.36 million own shares have been bought back by CTT under the Buy-back Program, and only 15.91 million EUR have been spent, while the maximum pecuniary amount of the Buy-back Program is of up to 18,000,000 EUR (eighteen million Euros).

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014") and of article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016 ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052"), CTT hereby informs that on this date the Board of Directors of the Company resolved, within the scope of the authorization conferred under Item Four of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 April 2022, to increase the maximum pecuniary amount and number of shares that may be acquired under the Buy-back Program, as follows: