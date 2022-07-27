Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
3.225 EUR   +1.26%
02:28pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about extension of the share buy-back program
PU
07/22CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
07/21CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about extension of the share buy-back program

07/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 27 July 2022

Material information - Extension of the buy-back program launched on 17 March 2022

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April and 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March

On 16 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") announced the launch of a share buyback program of the Company (the "Buy-back Program"), including its terms and conditions, namely the start date of trading, pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and disposal of own shares of the Company, in accordance with the limits of the deliberation of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders meanwhile renewed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2022, as disclosed to the market in due time.

As previously communicated to the market, the purpose of the Buy-back Program is the acquisition for cancellation of a maximum of up to 4,650,000 (four million and six hundred and fifty thousand) ordinary shares, representing up to 3.1% of the share capital of CTT, corresponding to the maximum number of shares that, pursuant to the proposal approved by the CTT's 2022 Annual General Meeting, may be cancelled under that share capital reduction which constitutes the purpose of the Buy-back Program.

The Buy-back Program will last until 18 December 2022, without prejudice to ending on an earlier date if the maximum number of shares to be acquired or the maximum cash amount of the Buy-back Program are reached.

Until 21 July 2022, 4.36 million own shares have been bought back by CTT under the Buy-back Program, and only 15.91 million EUR have been spent, while the maximum pecuniary amount of the Buy-back Program is of up to 18,000,000 EUR (eighteen million Euros).

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014") and of article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016 ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052"), CTT hereby informs that on this date the Board of Directors of the Company resolved, within the scope of the authorization conferred under Item Four of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 April 2022, to increase the maximum pecuniary amount and number of shares that may be acquired under the Buy-back Program, as follows:

  • Maximum pecuniary amount of the Buy-backProgram: it is increased by 3,600,000 EUR (three million six hundred Euros) now being up to 21,600,000 (twenty-one million six hundred Euros);

  • Maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-backProgram: it is increased by 1,900,000 (one million nine hundred thousand) shares, being now up to 6,550,000 (six million five hundred and fifty thousand) CTT shares, representing up to 4.37% of the respective share capital.

Since the sole purpose of the Buy-back Program is, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 5(2)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, to reduce the share capital of CTT through the cancellation of own shares acquired in the context of the Buy-back Program, the potential reduction of the share capital of CTT corresponding to the cancelation of the shares to be acquired that exceed the limit approved at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of CTT is subject to approval at the next General Meeting.

The other terms and conditions of the Buy-back Program approved by the Board of Directors and the 2022 Annual General Meeting and communicated on 16 March 2022 remain unchanged.

Any interruption or change to the Buy-back Program or to the information disclosed in connection thereof will be communicated to the market in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
