CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 21 April 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 19 to 21 April 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the Aggregated Weighted Aver- % Session's Total % Share transaction Volume (shares) age Price (€) Volume Capital 19-04-2022 20,000 4.3976 10.93% 0.01% 20-04-2022 20,000 4.4434 5.04% 0.01% 21-04-2022 20,000 4.5194 3.89% 0.01%

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 21 April 2022, the Company had already acquired 720,858 shares. As a consequence, on 21 April 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,220,859 own shares, representing 1.48% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 19 to 21 April 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 3.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 19-04-2022 09:17:26 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3850 19-04-2022 10:49:41 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 575 4.4100 19-04-2022 10:49:41 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 700 4.4100 19-04-2022 10:49:41 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 575 4.4100 19-04-2022 10:49:41 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 150 4.4100 19-04-2022 11:53:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.4050 19-04-2022 11:53:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.3950 19-04-2022 14:14:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 700 4.3900 19-04-2022 14:14:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,400 4.3900 19-04-2022 14:14:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 400 4.3900 19-04-2022 14:27:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 439 4.3850 19-04-2022 14:27:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 24 4.3850 19-04-2022 14:27:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 119 4.3850 19-04-2022 14:27:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,034 4.3850 19-04-2022 14:27:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 300 4.3850 19-04-2022 15:21:01 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 84 4.3850 19-04-2022 16:05:56 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3850 19-04-2022 17:11:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 700 4.4100 19-04-2022 17:11:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,800 4.4100 19-04-2022 17:22:30 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4100

Annex 2

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 20-04-2022 10:02:07 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4200 20-04-2022 11:11:07 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 235 4.4350 20-04-2022 11:11:17 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,265 4.4350 20-04-2022 12:34:23 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 5,000 4.4600 20-04-2022 13:37:30 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.4350 20-04-2022 15:52:47 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 484 4.4350 20-04-2022 15:52:47 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,516 4.4350 20-04-2022 16:36:23 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,004 4.4450 20-04-2022 16:36:23 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 996 4.4450 20-04-2022 17:14:12 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,133 4.4450 20-04-2022 17:14:12 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 800 4.4450 20-04-2022 17:14:12 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 67 4.4450 20-04-2022 17:23:52 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.4550

Annex 3

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 21-04-2022 09:10:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,309 4.4700 21-04-2022 09:10:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 691 4.4700 21-04-2022 10:04:35 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,636 4.5350 21-04-2022 10:04:35 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 864 4.5350 21-04-2022 12:28:28 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 3,000 4.5450 21-04-2022 14:37:45 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,576 4.5300 21-04-2022 15:11:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 924 4.5300 21-04-2022 15:23:44 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.5300 21-04-2022 16:03:42 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 207 4.5300 21-04-2022 16:03:42 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,293 4.5300 21-04-2022 16:43:08 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.5150 21-04-2022 17:08:58 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4850

