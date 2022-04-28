CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 28 April 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 22 to 28 April 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the Aggregated Weighted Aver- % Session's Total % Share transaction Volume (shares) age Price (€) Volume Capital 22-04-2022 20,000 4.4074 6.19% 0.01% 25-04-2022 20,000 4.3246 4.26% 0.01% 26-04-2022 20,000 4.3078 5.01% 0.01% 27-04-2022 20,000 4.1995 7.11% 0.01% 28-04-2022 20,000 4.2711 5.50% 0.01%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 28 April 2022, the Company had already acquired 820,858 shares. As a consequence, on 28 April 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 2,320,859 own shares, representing 1.55% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 22 to 28 April 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptI Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 22-04-2022 09:04:26 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 604 4.4350 22-04-2022 09:04:26 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,896 4.4350 22-04-2022 09:17:31 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.3900 22-04-2022 12:34:14 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4100 22-04-2022 13:32:54 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4250 22-04-2022 15:00:37 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,500 4.4150 22-04-2022 15:39:41 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3900 22-04-2022 16:19:48 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,132 4.3900 22-04-2022 16:19:48 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 800 4.3900 22-04-2022 16:19:48 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 68 4.3900 22-04-2022 16:59:20 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,500 4.4000 22-04-2022 17:22:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 887 4.4000 22-04-2022 17:22:57 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,113 4.4000

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 25-04-2022 09:10:00 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,200 4.3300 25-04-2022 09:11:33 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 800 4.3300 25-04-2022 09:30:01 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3700 25-04-2022 11:05:58 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,087 4.2900 25-04-2022 11:05:58 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 227 4.2900 25-04-2022 11:06:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 699 4.2900 25-04-2022 11:06:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 487 4.2900 25-04-2022 13:27:09 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 169 4.3050 25-04-2022 13:27:09 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,331 4.3050 25-04-2022 14:11:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 330 4.3300 25-04-2022 14:11:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 708 4.3300 25-04-2022 14:11:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 962 4.3300 25-04-2022 14:32:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 137 4.3300 25-04-2022 14:32:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 693 4.3300 25-04-2022 14:32:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,170 4.3300 25-04-2022 15:59:51 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3200 25-04-2022 16:41:20 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 692 4.3350 25-04-2022 16:41:20 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,308 4.3350 25-04-2022 17:14:33 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 693 4.3250 25-04-2022 17:14:44 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 693 4.3250 25-04-2022 17:14:44 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,614 4.3250

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 3

Trade Date Trading Time (CET) Stock Type of business Trading Venue Number of shares Average Price (€) 26-04-2022 09:04:02 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 693 4.3250 26-04-2022 09:18:29 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,307 4.3250 26-04-2022 11:12:59 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 926 4.3050 26-04-2022 11:12:59 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 210 4.3050 26-04-2022 11:12:59 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,364 4.3050 26-04-2022 11:40:40 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,000 4.3100 26-04-2022 12:45:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 277 4.3250 26-04-2022 12:45:03 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 2,223 4.3250 26-04-2022 13:41:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 700 4.3300 26-04-2022 13:41:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 541 4.3300 26-04-2022 13:41:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 834 4.3300 26-04-2022 13:41:24 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 425 4.3300 26-04-2022 14:37:45 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,720 4.3100 26-04-2022 14:38:07 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 280 4.3100 26-04-2022 15:58:23 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 942 4.3050 26-04-2022 16:01:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 215 4.3050 26-04-2022 16:01:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 800 4.3050 26-04-2022 16:01:13 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 43 4.3050 26-04-2022 16:15:33 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,779 4.2950 26-04-2022 16:16:27 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 221 4.2950 26-04-2022 16:44:44 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 1,500 4.2700 26-04-2022 16:57:45 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 270 4.2600 26-04-2022 16:57:45 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 35 4.2600 26-04-2022 16:57:45 CTT shares Acquisition XLIS 695 4.2600

www.ctt.pt