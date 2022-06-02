Log in
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  06/02 11:35:29 am EDT
3.710 EUR   -0.27%
03:02pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
05/26CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
05/06TRANSCRIPT : CTT - Correios De Portugal, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

06/02/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 2 June 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 27 May to 2 June2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

27-05-2022

65,000

3.7840

9.04%

0.04%

30-05-2022

60,000

3.8181

11.77%

0.04%

31-05-2022

80,000

3.7772

6.47%

0.05%

01-06-2022

65,000

3.7535

8.74%

0.04%

02-06-2022

60,000

3.7183

7.85%

0.04%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 2 June 2022, the Company had already acquired 2,218,267 shares. As a consequence, on 2 June 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 3,718,268 own shares, representing 2.48% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 27 May to 2 June2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

27-05-2022

09:09:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,124

3.7900

27-05-2022

09:09:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

466

3.7900

27-05-2022

09:09:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,410

3.7900

27-05-2022

09:43:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

36

3.8150

27-05-2022

09:59:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,964

3.8150

27-05-2022

10:43:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.8100

27-05-2022

11:13:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.8000

27-05-2022

11:13:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

564

3.8000

27-05-2022

11:13:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,686

3.8000

27-05-2022

11:53:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7950

27-05-2022

12:00:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.7800

27-05-2022

12:13:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,132

3.7800

27-05-2022

12:29:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

718

3.7800

27-05-2022

12:48:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7750

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

920

3.7800

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

888

3.7800

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

670

3.7800

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

348

3.7800

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.7800

27-05-2022

13:33:33

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

174

3.7800

27-05-2022

14:02:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7600

27-05-2022

14:36:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,126

3.7600

27-05-2022

14:36:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

682

3.7600

27-05-2022

14:36:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

341

3.7600

27-05-2022

15:38:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

851

3.7700

27-05-2022

15:59:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

14

3.7750

27-05-2022

15:59:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,986

3.7750

27-05-2022

16:10:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7750

27-05-2022

16:55:25

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7750

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

30-05-2022

09:50:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,911

3.7900

30-05-2022

09:50:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

89

3.7900

30-05-2022

10:26:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,061

3.8300

30-05-2022

10:26:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,939

3.8300

30-05-2022

10:43:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,974

3.8100

30-05-2022

10:43:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,258

3.8100

30-05-2022

10:58:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8100

30-05-2022

11:08:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

768

3.8100

30-05-2022

11:43:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

250

3.8050

30-05-2022

11:51:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,750

3.8050

30-05-2022

12:16:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8100

30-05-2022

12:41:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.8100

30-05-2022

12:41:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8100

30-05-2022

12:41:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8100

30-05-2022

13:04:17

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

370

3.8000

30-05-2022

13:27:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

3.8150

30-05-2022

13:27:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8150

30-05-2022

13:57:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.8200

30-05-2022

14:55:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,600

3.8300

30-05-2022

14:57:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,400

3.8300

30-05-2022

15:30:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.8300

30-05-2022

16:05:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

992

3.8200

30-05-2022

16:05:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

3.8200

30-05-2022

16:05:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

8

3.8200

30-05-2022

16:34:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,630

3.8300

30-05-2022

17:13:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

566

3.8300

30-05-2022

17:13:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8300

30-05-2022

17:13:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.8300

30-05-2022

17:13:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.8300

30-05-2022

17:13:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

434

3.8300

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

31-05-2022

09:02:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,178

3.8100

31-05-2022

09:02:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,822

3.8100

31-05-2022

10:19:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7950

31-05-2022

10:35:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,587

3.8050

31-05-2022

10:35:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,413

3.8050

31-05-2022

11:11:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,100

3.7950

31-05-2022

11:11:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,900

3.7950

31-05-2022

11:36:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

258

3.7900

31-05-2022

11:36:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

489

3.7900

31-05-2022

11:36:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

850

3.7900

31-05-2022

11:36:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,403

3.7900

31-05-2022

11:54:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,898

3.7850

31-05-2022

11:54:15

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,102

3.7850

31-05-2022

12:56:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7800

31-05-2022

13:22:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,798

3.7800

31-05-2022

13:22:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,202

3.7800

31-05-2022

13:45:30

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7800

31-05-2022

14:42:00

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,613

3.7800

31-05-2022

14:53:44

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,056

3.7800

31-05-2022

15:09:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

331

3.7800

31-05-2022

15:42:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7650

31-05-2022

15:46:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

92

3.7600

31-05-2022

15:46:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,724

3.7600

31-05-2022

15:46:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,184

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:15:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,000

3.7450

31-05-2022

16:33:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,291

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:33:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,093

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:34:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,100

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:34:08

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

516

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:49:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,100

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:49:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,200

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:49:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,100

3.7600

31-05-2022

16:49:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.7600

31-05-2022

17:14:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

468

3.7450

31-05-2022

17:14:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

220

3.7450

31-05-2022

17:14:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

638

3.7450

31-05-2022

17:14:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

19

3.7450

31-05-2022

17:14:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,655

3.7450

www.ctt.pt

