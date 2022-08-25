Log in
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:37 2022-08-25 am EDT
3.305 EUR   +1.38%
3.305 EUR   +1.38%
08/25CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
08/18CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
08/18CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

08/25/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 25 August 2022

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 18 March 2022, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 16 March 2022, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 16 March 2022.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 19 to 25 August 2022 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

19-08-2022

60,000

3.2908

21.10%

0.04%

22-08-2022

80,000

3.2275

11.86%

0.05%

23-08-2022

60,000

3.2542

17.32%

0.04%

24-08-2022

50,000

3.2626

16.38%

0.03%

25-08-2022

60,000

3.2833

13.21%

0.04%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

In the context of the share buy-back program announced on 16 March 2022, as at 25 August 2022, the Company had already acquired 5,459,721 shares. As a consequence, on 25 August 2022, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 6,959,722 own shares, representing 4.64% of its share capital, including 1,500,001 own shares previously acquired.

Further detailed information on the aforementioned transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 19 to 25 August 2022 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Fax: + 351 210 471 996 I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

19-08-2022

09:15:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,841

3.2950

19-08-2022

09:15:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,870

3.2950

19-08-2022

09:15:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,129

3.2950

19-08-2022

09:15:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,160

3.2950

19-08-2022

12:35:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,001

3.3000

19-08-2022

12:36:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,999

3.3000

19-08-2022

14:54:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9,767

3.2900

19-08-2022

14:54:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

233

3.2900

19-08-2022

15:55:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

3.2800

19-08-2022

15:57:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,793

3.2850

19-08-2022

16:54:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

113

3.2950

19-08-2022

16:59:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9,887

3.2950

19-08-2022

17:15:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:16:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

118

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:16:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:18:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:20:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:21:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1

3.2850

19-08-2022

17:21:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

8,083

3.2850

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

22-08-2022

09:29:00

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

3.2450

22-08-2022

09:53:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,116

3.2300

22-08-2022

10:03:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,688

3.2300

22-08-2022

10:05:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

56

3.2300

22-08-2022

10:05:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

34

3.2300

22-08-2022

10:05:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,106

3.2300

22-08-2022

11:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.2300

22-08-2022

11:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,600

3.2300

22-08-2022

11:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.2300

22-08-2022

11:37:56

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

3.2300

22-08-2022

11:44:40

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,755

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

300

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,916

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.2200

22-08-2022

14:34:50

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,829

3.2200

22-08-2022

15:34:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

6,889

3.2150

22-08-2022

15:34:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,111

3.2150

22-08-2022

16:14:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

7,868

3.2200

22-08-2022

16:14:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,132

3.2200

22-08-2022

17:16:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.2400

22-08-2022

17:16:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

567

3.2400

22-08-2022

17:16:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

96

3.2400

22-08-2022

17:16:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.2400

22-08-2022

17:16:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

7,337

3.2400

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

23-08-2022

09:34:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.2450

23-08-2022

09:34:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,900

3.2450

23-08-2022

09:34:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,200

3.2450

23-08-2022

09:34:36

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

3.2450

23-08-2022

11:12:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,619

3.2650

23-08-2022

11:12:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,381

3.2650

23-08-2022

11:52:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,020

3.2500

23-08-2022

12:20:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

734

3.2500

23-08-2022

12:20:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,600

3.2500

23-08-2022

12:20:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

5,646

3.2500

23-08-2022

14:33:27

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

3.2450

23-08-2022

15:39:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

3.2450

23-08-2022

16:23:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,100

3.2750

23-08-2022

16:23:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

17

3.2750

23-08-2022

16:23:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.2750

23-08-2022

16:23:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

864

3.2750

23-08-2022

16:23:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

6,269

3.2750

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
