CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 6 July 2023

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 30 June to 6 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 118,600 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

Average Price (€)

Volume

Capital

30-06-2023

25,900

3.5137

11.14%

0.02%

03-07-2023

25,700

3.4966

10.89%

0.02%

04-07-2023

12,300

3.5019

11.18%

0.01%

05-07-2023

28,800

3.5054

9.87%

0.02%

06-07-2023

25,900

3.5112

17.14%

0.02%

On 6July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,558,306 own shares, representing 1.08% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 30 June to 6 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.

This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Nuno Vieira

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt I Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

30-06-2023

09:04:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,600

3.5000

30-06-2023

09:04:20

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

400

3.5000

30-06-2023

09:10:12

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.5250

30-06-2023

09:11:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.5150

30-06-2023

10:23:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5150

30-06-2023

10:29:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

245

3.5100

30-06-2023

10:29:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

355

3.5100

30-06-2023

11:03:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

926

3.5200

30-06-2023

11:03:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.5200

30-06-2023

11:03:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

774

3.5200

30-06-2023

11:42:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5250

30-06-2023

12:20:35

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

3.5300

30-06-2023

13:22:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.5200

30-06-2023

13:25:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.5150

30-06-2023

13:27:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.5150

30-06-2023

13:27:52

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

250

3.5150

30-06-2023

13:35:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

908

3.5100

30-06-2023

13:35:51

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,092

3.5100

30-06-2023

13:39:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

400

3.5100

30-06-2023

14:46:06

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.5100

30-06-2023

15:18:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

226

3.5050

30-06-2023

15:18:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,174

3.5050

30-06-2023

15:27:11

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.5000

30-06-2023

15:34:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4900

30-06-2023

15:34:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.4850

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

03-07-2023

09:50:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

560

3.5000

03-07-2023

09:50:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

40

3.5000

03-07-2023

10:27:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4950

03-07-2023

10:27:47

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

700

3.4950

03-07-2023

12:04:34

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

150

3.4850

03-07-2023

12:27:23

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4900

03-07-2023

12:50:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

350

3.4850

03-07-2023

12:50:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

600

3.4850

03-07-2023

12:50:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4800

03-07-2023

13:01:16

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4700

03-07-2023

13:25:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

70

3.4650

03-07-2023

13:25:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

104

3.4650

03-07-2023

13:25:02

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,826

3.4650

03-07-2023

14:27:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

161

3.4600

03-07-2023

14:27:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

339

3.4600

03-07-2023

14:27:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,000

3.4600

03-07-2023

15:39:45

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

40

3.4750

03-07-2023

16:11:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

229

3.4750

03-07-2023

16:11:42

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

931

3.4750

03-07-2023

16:40:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

3.5000

03-07-2023

16:45:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,458

3.5150

03-07-2023

16:45:28

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,542

3.5150

03-07-2023

16:45:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5150

03-07-2023

16:45:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.5150

03-07-2023

16:48:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.5100

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

04-07-2023

09:48:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

500

3.5150

04-07-2023

09:48:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

350

3.5050

04-07-2023

12:03:01

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

900

3.4900

04-07-2023

12:15:49

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,000

3.4950

04-07-2023

12:16:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

650

3.4900

04-07-2023

13:05:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

324

3.5000

04-07-2023

13:05:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

326

3.5000

04-07-2023

13:21:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

3.4950

04-07-2023

15:18:58

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

750

3.4900

04-07-2023

15:59:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

228

3.5100

04-07-2023

15:59:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

3.5100

04-07-2023

15:59:21

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,272

3.5100

04-07-2023

16:00:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,200

3.5050

