CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Av. dos Combatentes, 43 - 14th Floor 1643-001LISBOA
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 71,957,500.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 6 July 2023
Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that in the period from 30 June to 6 July 2023 (inclusive) Banco BPI, S.A. has acquired 118,600 shares representing CTT's share capital, under the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program") and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):
ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001
Date of the
Aggregated
Weighted
% Session's Total
% Share
transaction
Volume (shares)
Average Price (€)
Volume
Capital
30-06-2023
25,900
3.5137
11.14%
0.02%
03-07-2023
25,700
3.4966
10.89%
0.02%
04-07-2023
12,300
3.5019
11.18%
0.01%
05-07-2023
28,800
3.5054
9.87%
0.02%
06-07-2023
25,900
3.5112
17.14%
0.02%
On 6July 2023, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, the Company held an aggregated total of 1,558,306 own shares, representing 1.08% of its share capital. Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 30 June to 6 July 2023 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 5.
As disclosed to the market in due time, on 26 June 2023, CTT started trading in the context of the Buy-back Program, pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 9 of the Agenda of the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 21 June 2023, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 21 June 2023.
This information to the market and the general public is made pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Nuno Vieira
Head of Investor Relations of CTT
Annex 1
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
30-06-2023
09:04:20
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
3,600
3.5000
30-06-2023
09:04:20
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
400
3.5000
30-06-2023
09:10:12
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.5250
30-06-2023
09:11:42
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.5150
30-06-2023
10:23:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5150
30-06-2023
10:29:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
245
3.5100
30-06-2023
10:29:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
355
3.5100
30-06-2023
11:03:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
926
3.5200
30-06-2023
11:03:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.5200
30-06-2023
11:03:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
774
3.5200
30-06-2023
11:42:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5250
30-06-2023
12:20:35
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
4,000
3.5300
30-06-2023
13:22:57
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.5200
30-06-2023
13:25:07
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
900
3.5150
30-06-2023
13:27:52
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
750
3.5150
30-06-2023
13:27:52
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
250
3.5150
30-06-2023
13:35:51
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
908
3.5100
30-06-2023
13:35:51
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,092
3.5100
30-06-2023
13:39:24
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
400
3.5100
30-06-2023
14:46:06
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.5100
30-06-2023
15:18:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
226
3.5050
30-06-2023
15:18:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,174
3.5050
30-06-2023
15:27:11
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.5000
30-06-2023
15:34:58
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4900
30-06-2023
15:34:58
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.4850
Annex 2
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
03-07-2023
09:50:14
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
560
3.5000
03-07-2023
09:50:14
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
40
3.5000
03-07-2023
10:27:47
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.4950
03-07-2023
10:27:47
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
700
3.4950
03-07-2023
12:04:34
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
150
3.4850
03-07-2023
12:27:23
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4900
03-07-2023
12:50:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
350
3.4850
03-07-2023
12:50:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
600
3.4850
03-07-2023
12:50:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4800
03-07-2023
13:01:16
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4700
03-07-2023
13:25:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
70
3.4650
03-07-2023
13:25:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
104
3.4650
03-07-2023
13:25:02
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,826
3.4650
03-07-2023
14:27:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
161
3.4600
03-07-2023
14:27:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
339
3.4600
03-07-2023
14:27:31
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,000
3.4600
03-07-2023
15:39:45
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
40
3.4750
03-07-2023
16:11:42
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
229
3.4750
03-07-2023
16:11:42
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
931
3.4750
03-07-2023
16:40:09
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
4,000
3.5000
03-07-2023
16:45:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,458
3.5150
03-07-2023
16:45:28
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,542
3.5150
03-07-2023
16:45:54
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5150
03-07-2023
16:45:54
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
3,000
3.5150
03-07-2023
16:48:49
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.5100
Annex 3
Trade Date
Trading
Stock
Type of
Trading
Number of
Average Price
Time (CET)
business
Venue
shares
(€)
04-07-2023
09:48:32
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
500
3.5150
04-07-2023
09:48:49
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
350
3.5050
04-07-2023
12:03:01
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
900
3.4900
04-07-2023
12:15:49
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
2,000
3.4950
04-07-2023
12:16:14
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
650
3.4900
04-07-2023
13:05:54
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
324
3.5000
04-07-2023
13:05:54
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
326
3.5000
04-07-2023
13:21:09
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
800
3.4950
04-07-2023
15:18:58
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
750
3.4900
04-07-2023
15:59:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
228
3.5100
04-07-2023
15:59:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
3,000
3.5100
04-07-2023
15:59:21
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,272
3.5100
04-07-2023
16:00:03
CTT shares
Acquisition
XLIS
1,200
3.5050
