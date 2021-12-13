Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : informs about qualifying shareholding of BlackRock, Inc.

12/13/2021 | 12:46pm EST
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 13 December 2021

Qualifying Holding in CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on 10 December 2021 it has received from BlackRock, Inc. a notification of major holdings as follows:

This information is also available on CTT's Investor Relations website at:

https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 17:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
