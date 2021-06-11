Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Initiation of arbitration proceedings against the Portuguese Government

06/11/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 11 June 2021

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that on this date the Company has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Portuguese Government, in its capacity as Grantor, for the review of the issues related to the sustainability of the current Universal Postal Service Concession Agreement ("Concession Agreement" or "Agreement") in the years 2020 and 2021.

CTT thus abides by the Government's understanding that the appropriate mechanism for the resolution of the referred issues is arbitration, following the request to set up a negotiation committee addressed by the Company to the Portuguese Government on 25 February 2021. This proceeding, which aims to protect CTT's rights, has as concrete object the following:

  1. the impact and contractual effects, as those of a compensatory nature (which CTT calculates at around €23m), of the pandemic associated with COVID-19, as well as the public measures adopted in this context, particularly in light of the clauses of the Concession Agreement which regulate changes of circumstance.
  2. the legality, impacts and contractual effects, as those of a compensatory nature (which CTT calculates at around €44m), of the decision to extend the Agreement contained in paragraph a) of article 35-W of Decree-Law no. 10-A/2020, of 13 March, as amended by Decree-Law no. 106-A/2020, of 30 December.

The aforementioned amounts are those that CTT considers it is entitled to in accordance with currently available data and are subject to updating, assessment and decision in the proceedings that are now being initiated.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force in Portugal. It is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Peter Tsvetkov

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:41pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Initiation of arbitration proceedings against th..
PU
06/08CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
06/02CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/28CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/27CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank
PU
05/26AliExpress eyes 'live commerce,' financial products to expand Brazil sales
RE
05/24CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/13CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Management Transactions
PU
05/12CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc
PU
05/06CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Consolidated Results – 1st quarter 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 830 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2021 35,1 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 657 M 795 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 819
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,19 €
Last Close Price 4,38 €
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.86.38%799
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.42%50 549
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.8.40%26 146
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.44.05%18 969
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-8.26%5 214
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG53.48%3 621