Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

06/08/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 8 June 2021

Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program

Announcement pursuant to Articles 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

As disclosed to the market in due time, on 20 May 2021, CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") started trading in the context of the share buy-back program ("Buy-back Program"), pursuant to the terms and limitations set forth in (i) the resolution adopted under item 5 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting of CTT held on 21 April 2021 granting authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares by the Company and its subsidiaries, as set forth in such shareholders' resolution and subject to a decision of the Company's Board of Directors, and (ii) the resolution of the Board of Directors of CTT, of 17 May 2021, under which a share buy-back program was approved, the main terms and conditions of which may be found in the announcement regarding the start of trading within the Buy-back Program disclosed to the market on 17 May 2021.

In this context, CTT hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 5(1)(b) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and article 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, and other applicable legislation, that in the period from 3 to 8 June 2021 (inclusive) JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U. has acquired shares representing CTT's share capital, under the Buy-back Program and as the financial intermediary in charge of the execution of said program, in Euronext Lisbon regulated market, as detailed in the table below (aggregated information):

ISIN Code: PTCTT0AM0001

Date of the

Aggregated

Weighted Aver-

% Session's Total

% Share

transaction

Volume (shares)

age Price (€)

Volume

Capital

03-06-2021

40,000

€ 4.2438

12.77%

0.03%

04-06-2021

50,401

€ 4.2730

12.80%

0.03%

07-06-2021

25,000

€ 4.2900

16.57%

0.02%

08-06-2021

46,074

€ 4.2639

17.34%

0.03%

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

On 8 June 2021, the Company held, as a result of the transactions indicated herein, an aggregated total of 951,847 own shares, representing 0.63% of its share capital.

Further detailed information on all transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program, in the period from 3 to 8 June 2021 (inclusive), may be found in the tables attached hereto as Annexes 1 to 4.

This information to the market and the general public is also available on CTT website at:

https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 1

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

03-06-2021

10:24:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

7,876

4.27

03-06-2021

10:24:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,124

4.27

03-06-2021

11:20:46

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

4.25

03-06-2021

12:06:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

225

4.25

03-06-2021

12:06:04

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9,775

4.25

03-06-2021

15:42:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

4.205

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 2

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

04-06-2021

11:09:03

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

698

4.225

04-06-2021

11:27:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

9,302

4.225

04-06-2021

13:22:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

630

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,495

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

219

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,777

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,679

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,996

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

793

4.295

04-06-2021

13:29:37

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,411

4.295

04-06-2021

14:49:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

10,000

4.27

04-06-2021

16:12:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,538

4.28

04-06-2021

16:12:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,829

4.28

04-06-2021

16:12:07

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,633

4.28

04-06-2021

17:29:53

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

105

4.27

04-06-2021

17:29:54

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

296

4.27

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13

1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Annex 3

Trade Date

Trading

Stock

Type of

Trading

Number of

Average Price

Time (CET)

business

Venue

shares

(€)

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

100

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

72

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

164

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

854

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,230

4.290

07-06-2021

15:03:31

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

380

4.290

07-06-2021

15:08:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:08:13

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

4.290

07-06-2021

15:09:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:09:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

81

4.290

07-06-2021

15:09:09

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

719

4.290

07-06-2021

15:20:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:20:10

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

800

4.290

07-06-2021

15:25:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:25:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

75

4.290

07-06-2021

15:25:26

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

725

4.290

07-06-2021

15:25:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

200

4.290

07-06-2021

15:25:57

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

76

4.290

07-06-2021

15:53:14

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,724

4.290

07-06-2021

16:16:43

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

3,000

4.290

07-06-2021

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

152

4.290

07-06-2021

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

192

4.290

07-06-2021

16:19:48

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,656

4.290

07-06-2021

16:49:24

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

4,000

4.290

07-06-2021

16:50:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

883

4.290

07-06-2021

16:50:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

827

4.290

07-06-2021

16:50:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

1,030

4.290

07-06-2021

16:50:32

CTT shares

Acquisition

XLIS

2,260

4.290

www.ctt.pt

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 18:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:25pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
06/02CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/28CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/27CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank
PU
05/26AliExpress eyes 'live commerce,' financial products to expand Brazil sales
RE
05/24CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out i..
PU
05/13CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Management Transactions
PU
05/12CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc
PU
05/06CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Consolidated Results – 1st quarter 2021
PU
05/06CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.  : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 830 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net income 2021 35,1 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 644 M 785 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 819
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,19 €
Last Close Price 4,30 €
Spread / Highest target -11,5%
Spread / Average Target -25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.82.77%786
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.89%52 103
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.9.05%26 303
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.44.95%19 134
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.39%5 147
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG49.65%3 539