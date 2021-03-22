CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of BPI Gestão de Activos

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 22 March 2021

Qualifying Holding in CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that today it has received from BPI Gestão de Ativos a notification of major holdings as follows:

"

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

"

This information is also available on CTT website at: https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

www.ctt.pt

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company

Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Peter Tsvetkov

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email:investors@ctt.ptFax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt