Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc

05/12/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 12 May 2021

Qualifying Holding in CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on 11 May 2021 it has received from Green Frog Investments Inc a notification of major holdings as follows:

"

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

"

This information is also available on CTT website at:

https://www.ctt.pt/grupo-ctt/investidores/comunicados/index?language_id=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Head of Investor Relations of CTT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:04pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc
PU
05/06CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Consolidated Results – 1st quarter 2021
PU
04/21CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Payment of dividends of the 2020 financial year
PU
04/21CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Resolutions of the 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/21CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.  : Dividends
CO
04/21CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/16CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of BBVA Asset Management SA S..
PU
03/22CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of BPI Gestão de Activos
PU
03/17CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc
PU
03/16CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Full Year 2020 Consolidated Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 830 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2021 38,3 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 600 M 730 M 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 10 767
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,19 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target -5,00%
Spread / Average Target -20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.70.21%730
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-29.05%44 258
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.6.17%25 608
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.34.31%17 689
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.04%5 480
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG35.54%3 198