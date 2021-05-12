CTT Correios de Portugal S A : Qualifying holding of Green Frog Investments Inc
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568 Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 12 May 2021
Qualifying Holding in CTT
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that on 11 May 2021 it has received from Green Frog Investments Inc a notification of major holdings as follows:
