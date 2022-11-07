Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(CTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:17 2022-11-07 am EST
3.135 EUR   +1.46%
02:59aGenerali strikes long-term distribution deal with Portugal's post office
RE
11/06Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Strategic partnership with Tranquilidade-Generali Seguros - Presentation
PU
11/06Ctt Correios De Portugal S A : Strategic partnership with Tranquilidade-Generali Seguros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generali strikes long-term distribution deal with Portugal's post office

11/07/2022 | 02:59am EST
An Assicurazioni Generali SpA's logo is seen on a building of their offices in Saint-Denis

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said its Portuguese arm had agreed a long-term distribution deal with CTT Group, the country's postal services group, while also taking an 8.7% stake in CTT'S banking unit.

Generali said in a statement on Monday its Portuguese unit Tranquilidade would invest in Banco CTT by subscribing to a 25 million euro ($24.82 million) reserved capital increase.

Following the accord, Tranquilidade's life and non-life insurance products will be distributed by CTT and by Banco CTT, with a five-year exclusivity period that can be renewed.

Tranquilidade's premiums stood at 1.1 billion euros at the end of 2021, virtually all in its non-life business.

"Through this agreement ... Tranquilidade will reach new clients, particularly in the life segment, while considerably increasing its overall premiums," Generali said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, Banco CTT serves 600,000 customers both online and through a network of more than 200 outlets. It manages 2 billion euros in clients' deposits.

($1 = 1.0073 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.32% 15.645 Delayed Quote.-15.81%
CTT SYSTEMS AB (PUBL) 1.59% 224 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.13% 3.135 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 889 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2022 38,1 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2022 42,8 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 446 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 315
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CTT-Correios de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Afonso Ramalho Sopas Pereira Bento Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raul Catarino Galamba de Oliveira Chairman
João Miguel Gaspar da Silva Head-Operations
Maria Luísa C. F. L. de C. A. Correia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-32.16%442
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-27.42%33 818
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-31.96%15 547
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-21.79%11 619
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.18.71%9 484
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.59.73%2 320