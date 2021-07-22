CTT ( ) : Interim Report Second Quarter 2021

SECOND QUARTER 2021
Net sales decreased by 26% to MSEK 37.5 (50.4) - currency adjusted, a decline of 16%
Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 6.6 (5.9), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 18% (12) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, EBIT margin amounted to 5% (12)
Net profit amounted to MSEK 6.1 (6.0)
Earnings per share were SEK 0.49 (0.48)
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 7.2 (-9.8), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)
JANUARY - JUNE 2021
Net sales decreased by 46% to MSEK 68.9 (127.5) - currency adjusted, a decline of 39%
Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 7.3 (32.6), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
Operating margin (EBIT margin) decreased to 11% (26) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, EBIT margin amounted to 4% (26)
Net profit amounted to MSEK 2.9 (24.2)
Earnings per share were SEK 0.23 (1.93)
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 0.3 (-5.0), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)
FORECAST - THIRD QUARTER 2021 - FULL YEAR 2021
The net sales forecast for the third quarter of 2021 is MSEK 35 - 40 (38.3). MSEK 140 - 160 (200.8) for the full year.
PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT
The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.
To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
SE +46 8 566 427 07
UK +44 333 300 92 61
The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q2-2021
The link can also be found at www.ctt.se
Disclaimer
