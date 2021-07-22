Log in
    CTT   SE0000418923

CTT SYSTEMS AB

(CTT)
  Report
CTT ( ) : Interim Report Second Quarter 2021

07/22/2021 | 02:18am EDT
SECOND QUARTER 2021

  • Net sales decreased by 26% to MSEK 37.5 (50.4) - currency adjusted, a decline of 16%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 6.6 (5.9), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 18% (12) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, EBIT margin amounted to 5% (12)
  • Net profit amounted to MSEK 6.1 (6.0)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.49 (0.48)
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 7.2 (-9.8), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)

JANUARY - JUNE 2021

  • Net sales decreased by 46% to MSEK 68.9 (127.5) - currency adjusted, a decline of 39%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 7.3 (32.6), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) decreased to 11% (26) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, EBIT margin amounted to 4% (26)
  • Net profit amounted to MSEK 2.9 (24.2)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.23 (1.93)
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 0.3 (-5.0), including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)

FORECAST - THIRD QUARTER 2021 - FULL YEAR 2021
The net sales forecast for the third quarter of 2021 is MSEK 35 - 40 (38.3). MSEK 140 - 160 (200.8) for the full year.


PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.
  • To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
    SE +46 8 566 427 07
    UK +44 333 300 92 61
  • The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q2-2021
  • The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

Disclaimer

CTT Systems AB published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 181 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
Net cash 2021 27,0 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 2 631 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ekstrand Chief Financial Officer
Truls Thomas Ingemar Torlöf Chairman
Torleif Nilsson Engineering Director
Annika Dalsvall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT SYSTEMS AB37.98%295
SAFRAN-0.03%63 469
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED4.85%36 954
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-1.94%21 727
HEICO CORPORATION4.14%18 148
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.15.17%14 961