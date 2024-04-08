CTT : Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2024
April 08, 2024 at 10:10 am EDT
Share
English
Swedish
Published: 2024-04-08 16:00:00 CEST
CTT Systems AB
Investor News
Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2024
CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q1 2024 will be published on April 26th, 2024 at 08.00 (CEST).
The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.
To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048734
To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q1-report-2024. Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se
For Additional Information
Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se
Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se
About CTT Systems
CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se
Attachments:
Invitation to CTT Systems ABs publ. presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2024.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
CTT Systems AB published this content on
08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 April 2024 14:09:07 UTC.
CTT Systems AB is a Sweden-based technology company engaged in the aviation industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells humidity control systems for commercial aircrafts. Its activities are divided into three business units: CTT Systems, responsible for humidity control in aircraft; Bribo Mekaniska, providing stamped metal components; and Catron Elektronik, which offers communication and control equipment. The Companyâs product portfolio comprises: Zonal Drying System, which eliminates the accumulation of condensation in an aircraft; Cair, a moisture management system that removes condensation from the aircraftâs structure and humidifies the cabin; Crew Humidifiers, increases humidity in the crew rest compartments and flight deck; as well as Cair VIP, a humidification system adapted to private jet plane. It collaborates with a range of entities, such as Boeing and Airbus. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of CTT Systems Inc, Catron Elektronik AB and Bribo Mekaniska AB.