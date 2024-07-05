Published: 2024-07-05 09:00:00 CEST CTT Systems AB

Investor News Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q2 2024 Interim Report for Q2 2024 CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q2 2024 will be published on July 19th, 2024 at 08.00 (CEST) The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048735

To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q2-report-2024 . Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se For Additional Information Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se



About CTT Systems CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se



