CTT : Presentation av delårsrapport 2020-09-30

10/23/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

OCTOBER 23, 2020

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

CTT SYSTEMS AB

TORBJÖRN JOHANSSON

DANIEL EKSTRAND

CEO

CFO

2

Humidity Control in Aircraft

For a better climate - in the aircraft cabin and in the sky

De-Humidifiers

Humidifiers

3

Q3 2020A

4

Q3 2020 Highlights

Net Sales in-line with forecast - Lower as expected due to COVID-19

 Net Sales 38 MSEK (83) vs Forecast 38 - 42 MSEK

  • Aftermarket better than anticipated
  • Agreement with Camfil for new aircraft applications / integrated filter solutions Still profitable despite COVID-19

5

Q3 2020 Financials in short

Large COVID-19 impact - Sales more than halved

  • Net Sales of 38 MSEK (83), down 54 % versus previous year
  • Adj. Net Sales down 52 % versus previous year
  • Operating Profit (EBIT) of 6 MSEK (39)
  • EBIT Margin 17 % (47)
  • EBIT Margin adjusted for AR/AP currency effect 15 % (41)
  • EPS 0.40 SEK (2.31)
  • Operational Cash Flow of -5 MSEK (35)

-84 %

-54 %

-83 %

6

Q3 2020 Net Sales Bridge, YoY

  • Adj. Organic growth -52 %
  • Adj. FX Effect -2 %

-54 % Net Sales growth (-52 % adj.)

 Covid-19 hits hard on OEM & Aftermarket  Strong VIP quarter, unaffected by Covid-19

Not only effect from Covid-19

 Ceased ZD deliveries to 787 account for approx.

38.3

12 MSEK of the decline in OEM sales

7

Q3 2020 Sales Mix

VIP remains strong in an overall negative Covid-19 environment

8

Q3 2020 EBIT Profit Bridge

Volume, price,

MSEK

Q319

mix and other

Currency

Q320

Change

Net Sales

83.4

-43.7

-1.3

38.3

-45.0

EBIT

38.8

-26.7

-5.7

6.4

-32.4

EBIT MARGIN

47%

17%

The EBIT decrease of 32.4 MSEK is explained by:

  • Business related decrease of totally -26.7 MSEK - explained by lower volumes
  • Currency (USD/SEK) headwind in sales and a negative currency effect from Accounts receivables/payables (-5.7 MSEK)
  • Covid-19impact on CTT sales (31 MSEK)
  • Ceased ZD-787 (12 MSEK)

9

Q3 2020 Free Cash Flow

  • Low sales levels main explanation for weaker cash flow
  • Cash intensive VIP projects with invoicing late in project
  • Inventory build up
  • Investments in production - laser cutting machine

Financial Performance

Q320

Q319

Earnings before tax reconsiled to cash

3.6

35.2

Paid tax

-5.2

-3.1

Change in operating net assets

-3.1

2.6

Operating Free Cash Flow

-4.7

34.7

Change in Cash

30.4

10

Q3 2020 Order Intake & Backlog

 Order intake still on low levels due to Covid-19 effects

MSEK

Q319

Q320

 Decreased production rates at Airbus and Boeing

Order intake

71.6

13.0

 Backlog decreases to 48 MSEK (138)

Backlog

137.9

48.1

 Mainly a consequence of the low order intake

USD/SEK

9.80

8.99

11

JAN-SEPA 2020

12

Jan-Sep 2020 Financials in short

 Net Sales of 166 MSEK (271), down 39 % versus previous year

-39 %

 Adj. Net Sales down 37 % versus previous year

 Operating Profit (EBIT) of 39 MSEK (95)

 EBIT Margin 23 % (35)

 EPS 2.33 SEK (5.85)

 Operational Cash Flow of -9.7 MSEK (74.7)

-59 %

-60 %

13

Jan-Sep 2020 Sales Mix

VIP remains strong in an overall negative Covid-19 environment

14

Jan-Sep 2020 Free Cash Flow

  • Low sales levels main explanation for weaker cash flow
  • One time tax payment for FY2018 and FY2019 of 23 MSEK. Adjusted Cash Flow 13 MSEK (75)
  • Cash intensive VIP projects with invoicing late in project
  • Inventory build up

Financial Performance

Acc Q3 2020

Acc Q3 2019

Earnings before tax reconsiled to cash

37.6

96

Paid tax

-38.5

-10.5

Change in operating net assets

-8.8

-10.9

Operating Free Cash Flow

-9.7

74.6

Change in Cash

40.1

15

ROLLINGA4Q

16

Rolling 4Q Financials in short

  • Net Sales of 450 MSEK (365), down 32 % versus previous Rolling 4Q
  • Operating Profit (EBIT) of 63 MSEK (120), down 47 %
  • EBIT Margin 25 % (33)
  • EPS 3.88 SEK (7.36), down 15 %
  • Operational cash flow of 24 MSEK (94), down 74 %

-47 %

-32 %

-47 %

17

OUTLOOKA

18

Q420 Forecast

Uncertain if higher demand in the aftermarket leads to orders and sales this quarter due to lowering inventory (cash preservation measures at airlines)

  • Net Sales forecasted to be 35 - 45 MSEK (84)

 Underlying demand in the aftermarket has

bottomed. Indicating higher sales (QoQ).

Uncertainty in inventories at airlines.

 OEM slightly lower vs Q3 due to

35-45

production rate adjustments

19

MANAGING COVIDA -19 IMPACT

20

COMMERCIAL AVIATION IN EARLY RECOVERY

Lead by short- and medium-haul flights in Asia / China

  • Inter-continentaltraffic lagging - regional differences - still volatile
  • Commercial flights: 58 % compared to 2019
  • Recovery lead by short- and medium-haul traffic
  • Long-haul(intercontinental) traffic is lagging
  • Big differences between regions / continents due to pandemic epicenter
  • In the US: Daily travelers passing TSA-checkpoints surpassed 1M for first time since March

2019

2020

21

AFTERMARKET RECOVERY DRIVEN BY WIDEBODY FLEET TREND

FH-787 (MONTHLY 2020 / 2019)

350 000

1000

300 000

900

800

250 000

700

600

200 000

500

150 000

400

300

100 000

200

100

50 000

0

0

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN

JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC

2020

2019

  • A total widebody fleet of 4600 aircraft at the end of 2019
  • Old aircraft to be on ground the longest - many to be retired
  • Approx. 1300 Boeing 787 / A350 aircraft

A350 and Boeing 787 has favorable size / range / economics

- likely to recover to 2019 levels sooner than total widebody fleet

Active 787 fleet trend

Parked

In-service

In-Service Parked

WIDEBODIES 2019 YE

6000

4000

2000

0

WIDEBODIES YE

Other

widebody

787

A350

models

22

PROJECTS FOR FUTURE GROWTH - POWER TO INVEST

23

MARKET DRIVERS

NEW DRIVERS IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

HUMIDIFIER MARKET

DE-HUMIDIFIER MARKET

 COMFORT > WELLBEING

 COST SAVINGS > OPEX > FUEL >

INFLIGHT AIR QUALITY

 SUSTAINABILITY > CO2

WELLNESS > CONFIDENCE TO

 STAKEHOLDER REQUIREMENT >

TRAVEL > SAFETY

BAIL-OUT

24

BEST MID-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

HUMIDIFIER ONBOARD

BOEING 787 IN BUSINESS CLASS

 Retrofit opportunity: 1,000 Boeing 787 aircraft

 Low cost: One (1) humidifier system for Business Class  OEM opportunity

  • Large-cabin,long-range business jets - 50 - 100 a/c per year
  • Long-range(10+ hours) - No humidification system available
  • Bombardier Global 7500 / 8000 (and Gulfstream G700)

25

&

Disclaimer

CTT Systems AB published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 21:09:00 UTC

