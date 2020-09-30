|
CTT : Presentation av delårsrapport 2020-09-30
10/23/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
OCTOBER 23, 2020
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
CTT SYSTEMS AB
|
TORBJÖRN JOHANSSON
|
|
DANIEL EKSTRAND
|
CEO
|
|
CFO
|
|
|
Humidity Control in Aircraft
For a better climate - in the aircraft cabin and in the sky
De-Humidifiers
Humidifiers
Q3 2020 Highlights
Net Sales in-line with forecast - Lower as expected due to COVID-19
Net Sales 38 MSEK (83) vs Forecast 38 - 42 MSEK
-
Aftermarket better than anticipated
-
Agreement with Camfil for new aircraft applications / integrated filter solutions Still profitable despite COVID-19
Q3 2020 Financials in short
Large COVID-19 impact - Sales more than halved
-
Net Sales of 38 MSEK (83), down 54 % versus previous year
-
Adj. Net Sales down 52 % versus previous year
-
Operating Profit (EBIT) of 6 MSEK (39)
-
EBIT Margin 17 % (47)
-
EBIT Margin adjusted for AR/AP currency effect 15 % (41)
-
EPS 0.40 SEK (2.31)
-
Operational Cash Flow of -5 MSEK (35)
-84 %
Q3 2020 Net Sales Bridge, YoY
-
Adj. Organic growth -52 %
-
Adj. FX Effect -2 %
-54 % Net Sales growth (-52 % adj.)
Covid-19 hits hard on OEM & Aftermarket Strong VIP quarter, unaffected by Covid-19
Not only effect from Covid-19
Ceased ZD deliveries to 787 account for approx.
|
38.3
|
12 MSEK of the decline in OEM sales
|
Q3 2020 Sales Mix
VIP remains strong in an overall negative Covid-19 environment
Q3 2020 EBIT Profit Bridge
|
|
|
Volume, price,
|
|
|
|
MSEK
|
Q319
|
mix and other
|
Currency
|
Q320
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
83.4
|
-43.7
|
-1.3
|
38.3
|
-45.0
|
EBIT
|
38.8
|
-26.7
|
-5.7
|
6.4
|
-32.4
|
EBIT MARGIN
|
47%
|
|
|
17%
|
The EBIT decrease of 32.4 MSEK is explained by:
-
Business related decrease of totally -26.7 MSEK - explained by lower volumes
-
Currency (USD/SEK) headwind in sales and a negative currency effect from Accounts receivables/payables (-5.7 MSEK)
-
Covid-19impact on CTT sales (31 MSEK)
-
Ceased ZD-787 (12 MSEK)
Q3 2020 Free Cash Flow
-
Low sales levels main explanation for weaker cash flow
-
Cash intensive VIP projects with invoicing late in project
-
Inventory build up
-
Investments in production - laser cutting machine
Financial Performance
|
|
Q320
|
Q319
|
Earnings before tax reconsiled to cash
|
3.6
|
35.2
|
Paid tax
|
-5.2
|
-3.1
|
Change in operating net assets
|
-3.1
|
2.6
|
Operating Free Cash Flow
|
-4.7
|
34.7
|
|
|
Q3 2020 Order Intake & Backlog
|
Order intake still on low levels due to Covid-19 effects
|
MSEK
|
Q319
|
Q320
|
Decreased production rates at Airbus and Boeing
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
71.6
|
13.0
|
Backlog decreases to 48 MSEK (138)
|
Backlog
|
137.9
|
48.1
|
Mainly a consequence of the low order intake
|
USD/SEK
|
9.80
|
8.99
Jan-Sep 2020 Financials in short
|
Net Sales of 166 MSEK (271), down 39 % versus previous year
|
-39 %
|
Adj. Net Sales down 37 % versus previous year
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit (EBIT) of 39 MSEK (95)
|
|
|
EBIT Margin 23 % (35)
|
|
|
EPS 2.33 SEK (5.85)
|
|
|
Operational Cash Flow of -9.7 MSEK (74.7)
|
|
Jan-Sep 2020 Sales Mix
VIP remains strong in an overall negative Covid-19 environment
Jan-Sep 2020 Free Cash Flow
-
Low sales levels main explanation for weaker cash flow
-
One time tax payment for FY2018 and FY2019 of 23 MSEK. Adjusted Cash Flow 13 MSEK (75)
-
Cash intensive VIP projects with invoicing late in project
-
Inventory build up
Financial Performance
|
|
Acc Q3 2020
|
Acc Q3 2019
|
Earnings before tax reconsiled to cash
|
37.6
|
96
|
Paid tax
|
-38.5
|
-10.5
|
Change in operating net assets
|
-8.8
|
-10.9
|
Operating Free Cash Flow
|
-9.7
|
74.6
|
|
|
Rolling 4Q Financials in short
-
Net Sales of 450 MSEK (365), down 32 % versus previous Rolling 4Q
-
Operating Profit (EBIT) of 63 MSEK (120), down 47 %
-
EBIT Margin 25 % (33)
-
EPS 3.88 SEK (7.36), down 15 %
-
Operational cash flow of 24 MSEK (94), down 74 %
-47 %
Q420 Forecast
Uncertain if higher demand in the aftermarket leads to orders and sales this quarter due to lowering inventory (cash preservation measures at airlines)
-
Net Sales forecasted to be 35 - 45 MSEK (84)
|
Underlying demand in the aftermarket has
|
|
bottomed. Indicating higher sales (QoQ).
|
|
Uncertainty in inventories at airlines.
|
|
OEM slightly lower vs Q3 due to
|
35-45
|
production rate adjustments
|
MANAGING COVIDA -19 IMPACT
COMMERCIAL AVIATION IN EARLY RECOVERY
Lead by short- and medium-haul flights in Asia / China
-
Inter-continentaltraffic lagging - regional differences - still volatile
-
Commercial flights: 58 % compared to 2019
-
Recovery lead by short- and medium-haul traffic
-
Long-haul(intercontinental) traffic is lagging
-
Big differences between regions / continents due to pandemic epicenter
-
In the US: Daily travelers passing TSA-checkpoints surpassed 1M for first time since March
2019
2020
AFTERMARKET RECOVERY DRIVEN BY WIDEBODY FLEET TREND
|
|
FH-787 (MONTHLY 2020 / 2019)
|
350 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
300 000
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
250 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
200 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
150 000
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 000
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN
|
JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
-
A total widebody fleet of 4600 aircraft at the end of 2019
-
Old aircraft to be on ground the longest - many to be retired
-
Approx. 1300 Boeing 787 / A350 aircraft
A350 and Boeing 787 has favorable size / range / economics
- likely to recover to 2019 levels sooner than total widebody fleet
Active 787 fleet trend
Parked
In-service
In-Service Parked
WIDEBODIES 2019 YE
6000
4000
2000
0
WIDEBODIES YE
|
|
Other
|
widebody
|
|
|
787
|
|
A350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
models
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROJECTS FOR FUTURE GROWTH - POWER TO INVEST
MARKET DRIVERS
NEW DRIVERS IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT
|
HUMIDIFIER MARKET
|
DE-HUMIDIFIER MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
COMFORT > WELLBEING
|
COST SAVINGS > OPEX > FUEL >
|
|
INFLIGHT AIR QUALITY
|
SUSTAINABILITY > CO2
|
|
|
WELLNESS > CONFIDENCE TO
|
STAKEHOLDER REQUIREMENT >
|
|
|
TRAVEL > SAFETY
|
BAIL-OUT
|
|
|
|
|
BEST MID-TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
HUMIDIFIER ONBOARD
BOEING 787 IN BUSINESS CLASS
Retrofit opportunity: 1,000 Boeing 787 aircraft
Low cost: One (1) humidifier system for Business Class OEM opportunity
-
Large-cabin,long-range business jets - 50 - 100 a/c per year
-
Long-range(10+ hours) - No humidification system available
-
Bombardier Global 7500 / 8000 (and Gulfstream G700)
Disclaimer
CTT Systems AB published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 21:09:00 UTC
|
|All news about CTT SYSTEMS AB
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
210 M
24,0 M
24,0 M
|Net income 2020
|
33,0 M
3,77 M
3,77 M
|Net cash 2020
|
52,0 M
5,94 M
5,94 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|45,3x
|Yield 2020
|1,55%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 416 M
161 M
162 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|6,49x
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|60,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CTT SYSTEMS AB
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
120,40
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-