CTT : and Munters partners to jointly develop next-gen, high-performance pad material for use in aircraft humidifiers

CTT SYSTEMS AB ('CTT'), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, today announces a joint development agreement with Munters, a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions, to develop a pad material optimized for use in CTT's humidifier products.

The main objective of this agreement is to utilize each other's unique knowledge and experience by jointly improving the current pad material to enable an updated version that is tailor-designed for conditions and requirements in CTT's aircraft humidifiers.

'We look forward to this cooperation with CTT to develop a pad material that is optimized for use in CTT´s aircraft humidifiers,' says Peter Gisel-Ekdahl, President Business Area AirTech.

'CTT has a long-standing relation with Munters and we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with this joint development project that opts to improve performance and reliability of the current pad material,' comments Torbjörn Johansson CEO at CTT Systems.



About humidification in aircraft

Without an efficient humidification system, the cabin air is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH in flight deck and below 10 % in business class. CTT's humidifiers, available for flight deck, crew rest and Business class, generate a striking humidity increase to approx. 20 percent Relative Humidity (RH), restored to comfort and wellbeing level. Passengers and crew on long-haul flights hereby benefit from reduced dry air related problems, such as fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, spread of virus diseases; and enjoy better wellbeing and sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria.

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,500 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

About CTT Systems

CTT is the market leading provider of humidity control products in aircraft, including the weight saving Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system that reduces carbon footprint and saves fuel, and inflight humidifiers - Humidifier On-board - for crew and passenger well-being. All products are available for retrofit installations on all Airbus and Boeing aircraft models. The crew humidifier is standard equipment in a crew rest compartment on Boeing 787 and standalone option in the crew rest compartment on A380, A350XWB and B777X. The flight deck humidifier is SFE listed on Airbus A350XWB, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X. Inflight Humidification (IFH) - Humidifier On-board - is SFE listed for First/Business Class on A350XWB (Zone 1-3) and Boeing 777X (Zone 1 and 2). The Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system is SFE listed on A350 and awarded line-fit on A320. Also visit: www.ctt.se

For additional information:

Torbjörn Johansson, CEO CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46-(0)155-205902 alt. mobile. +46-(0)70-665 24 45, or E-mail torbjorn.johansson@ctt.se

This information was submitted for publication on February 5, 2021 at 08:30 (CET).