CTT : announces Airbus ACJ319neo VIP Inflight Humidification Order from AMAC Aerospace

CTT SYSTEMS AB ('CTT'), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, announces an Inflight Humidification VIP system order from AMAC Aerospace for one Airbus ACJ319neo aircraft. This completion will feature increased humidity in the entire aircraft cabin, which requires support from two humidifiers, with Anti-Fuselage-Condensation protection. The system will be delivered to AMAC in Q2 2021. This award is CTT Systems' 96th Inflight Humidification VIP order for Airbus ACJ and Boeing BBJ aircraft.

'Once again, AMAC Aerospace look forward to a VIP completion project that includes CTT's humidification system. Cabin humidification is a common request from our VIP clients that value good health, wellbeing and feeling at ease during and after flight,' comments Tracey Hawthorne-Kurz, Director Logistics & Purchasing at AMAC Aerospace Switzerland.

'We are delighted for another order from AMAC Aerospace,' says Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales at CTT Systems.

About humidification on VIP aircraft and large, cabin business jets

Without an efficient humidification system, the cabin air in the VIP aircraft or large, cabin business jet is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % Relative Humidity (RH). This ACJ319neo will have a striking humidity increase, restored to comfort and wellbeing level, to approx. 20 % RH. VIP passengers will on long-haul flights benefit from reduced dry air related problems (read: fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry throat, dry skin, spread of virus diseases) and improved wellbeing and general sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The CTT IFH VIP system offers total anti-condensation protection.

About AMAC

www.amacaerospace.com For additional information about AMAC Aerospace: Ms. Jacqueline Etter, +41 58 310 3594 or email: Jacqueline.etter@amacaerospace.com AMAC Aerospace is offering narrow and wide-body VIP Completion and Maintenance for the corporate/private aviation market. The company was founded in 2007 in Basel, Switzerland. Today the company is the largest privately-owned facility in the world and led by Kadri Muhiddin, Executive Chairman/Group CEO, Bernd Schramm, Group COO and Mauro Grossi, Group CFO. The successful progress attests to the commitment to excellence. With long-term industry engagement, deep industry roots, extensive experience and strong international network, the AMAC team collaborates to exceed the expectations of clients, airworthiness authorities and original equipment manufacturers.

About CTT Systems

www.ctt.se CTT is the market leading provider of humidity control products in aircraft, including the weight saving Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system that reduces carbon footprint and saves fuel, and inflight humidifiers - Humidifier On-board - for crew and passenger well-being. All products are available for retrofit installations on all Airbus and Boeing aircraft models. The crew humidifier is standard equipment in a crew rest compartment on Boeing 787 and standalone option in the crew rest compartment on A380, A350XWB and B777X. The flight deck humidifier is SFE listed on Airbus A350XWB, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X. Inflight Humidification (IFH) - Humidifier On-board - is SFE listed for First/Business Class on A350XWB (Zone 1-3) and Boeing 777X (Zone 1 and 2). The Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system is SFE listed on A350 and awarded line-fit on A320. Also visit:

This information was submitted for publication on February 12, 2021 at 09:30 (CET).