October 27, 2023
EARNINGS CALL Q3 2023
HENRIK HÖJER
MARKUS BERG
CEO
CFO
Q3 2023
Business highlights
- Humidification kit system orders in August in partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets / PMV for: 1 ACJ320 and
1 ACJ319; both with deliveries in Q3/Q4 2023
- Continuous business environment improvement:
Large widebody orders in Q3 - on-top of strong 1H 2023
Growing pipeline with opportunities of premium cabin interior refurbish projects
Net Sales (MSEK)
80
60
40
20
0
65
79 74
+13%
Q3 2023 Financials in short
Net sales in the forecasted range
- Net Sales of 74 MSEK (65) - increased 13% - currency adjusted 10% - in forecasted range MSEK 70 - 75
- EBIT 30 MSEK (33) - EBIT margin 41% (51)
- Net Profit 25 MSEK (24) - Profit margin 43% (46)
- EPS 2.02 SEK (1.90)
- Operating cash flow of 28 MSEK (31)
30
20
10
0
Q322 Q223 Q323
EBIT (MSEK)
-9%
34
33
30
Q322 Q223 Q323
EPS (SEK)
+6%
1.90 1.98 2.02
Q322 Q223 Q323
Q3 2023
Net Sales Bridge and Mix
Net Sales increase was mainly driven by Private jet and OEM
Net Sales Bridge (MSEK)
Sales Mix, %
MSEK
Non-Core
OEM
74
4%
7% Retrofit
65
0%
Private jet
12%
Aftermarket
77%
Q3 2023 Order Intake & Backlog
- Order intake: 101 MSEK vs 99 MSEK in Q3 2023
- We could see higher intake of OEM-orders in the quarter (with longer lead-times than aftermarket products)
- Order backlog at 79 MSEK (94)
- MSEK
0
Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323
Order intake Q
Backlog
MSEK
Q322
Q323
Order intake
99
101
Backlog
94
79
USD/SEK
11,19
10,84
Q3 2023
EBIT Bridge
- Business related performance improvements - driven by sales volume added MSEK 4 to EBIT compared with Q322
- Negative mix offset MSEK 4 due to lower aftermarket share - 77% compared to 86% last year
- Currency effects offset EBIT with MSEK 3 - despite stronger USD/SEK - contributing with MSEK 2 - but offset by MSEK 5 on AR/AP valuation
MSEK
33
30
Q3 2023 Cash Flow
- Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 28 (31), driven by financial performance (EBITDA) of 33 MSEK and positive working capital - Inventory reduction of MSEK 4
Change in Cash
In addition: Available credit facilities of 52 MSEK (not utilized)
MSEK
62
89
Q3 2023
Net Debt
- Net debt amounting to -44 MSEK compared +5 MSEK in Q3 last year
- Cash 89 MSEK and in addition available credit facilities amounting to 52 MSEK
- Solidity 73% (71%) and Net Debt / (R12 EBITDA) -0.4 (0.1)
60
40
20
0
-20
-40
-60
-80
MSEK
Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323
Net Debt
Net Debt / R12 EBITDA
1.8
1.4
1.0
0.6
0.2
-0.2
-0.6
-1.0
-1.4
-1.8
-2.2
9M 2023 Financials in short
- Net Sales increased 32 % to 228 MSEK (173), driven by Aftermarket and OEM
- Sales mix dominated by Aftermarket (77%)
- EBIT increased 22 % to MSEK 87 (71)
- EPS increased 40 % to 5.43 SEK (3.87)
Net Sales Bridge (MSEK)Sales Mix, %
Non-Core
228
4%
Aftermarket
9M 2022
9M 2023
77%
OEM 12%
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
6
Private jet
5
7%
4
3
2
1
0
EBIT (MSEK)
87
71
9M 2022
9M 2023
EPS (SEK)
5.43
3.87
9M 2022
9M 2023
