October 27, 2023

EARNINGS CALL Q3 2023

HENRIK HÖJER

MARKUS BERG

CEO

CFO

Q3 2023

Business highlights

  • Humidification kit system orders in August in partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets / PMV for: 1 ACJ320 and

1 ACJ319; both with deliveries in Q3/Q4 2023

  • Continuous business environment improvement:

Large widebody orders in Q3 - on-top of strong 1H 2023

Growing pipeline with opportunities of premium cabin interior refurbish projects

Net Sales (MSEK)

80

60

40

20

0

65

79 74

+13%

Q3 2023 Financials in short

Net sales in the forecasted range

  • Net Sales of 74 MSEK (65) - increased 13% - currency adjusted 10% - in forecasted range MSEK 70 - 75
  • EBIT 30 MSEK (33) - EBIT margin 41% (51)
  • Net Profit 25 MSEK (24) - Profit margin 43% (46)
  • EPS 2.02 SEK (1.90)
  • Operating cash flow of 28 MSEK (31)

30

20

10

0

Q322 Q223 Q323

EBIT (MSEK)

-9%

34

33

30

Q322 Q223 Q323

EPS (SEK)

+6%

1.90 1.98 2.02

Q322 Q223 Q323

Q3 2023

Net Sales Bridge and Mix

Net Sales increase was mainly driven by Private jet and OEM

Net Sales Bridge (MSEK)

Sales Mix, %

MSEK

Non-Core

OEM

74

4%

7% Retrofit

65

0%

Private jet

12%

Aftermarket

77%

Q3 2023 Order Intake & Backlog

  • Order intake: 101 MSEK vs 99 MSEK in Q3 2023
    • We could see higher intake of OEM-orders in the quarter (with longer lead-times than aftermarket products)
  • Order backlog at 79 MSEK (94)
  1. MSEK

0

Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

Order intake Q

Backlog

MSEK

Q322

Q323

Order intake

99

101

Backlog

94

79

USD/SEK

11,19

10,84

Q3 2023

EBIT Bridge

  • Business related performance improvements - driven by sales volume added MSEK 4 to EBIT compared with Q322
  • Negative mix offset MSEK 4 due to lower aftermarket share - 77% compared to 86% last year
  • Currency effects offset EBIT with MSEK 3 - despite stronger USD/SEK - contributing with MSEK 2 - but offset by MSEK 5 on AR/AP valuation

MSEK

33

30

Q3 2023 Cash Flow

  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 28 (31), driven by financial performance (EBITDA) of 33 MSEK and positive working capital - Inventory reduction of MSEK 4

Change in Cash

In addition: Available credit facilities of 52 MSEK (not utilized)

MSEK

62

89

Q3 2023

Net Debt

  • Net debt amounting to -44 MSEK compared +5 MSEK in Q3 last year
  • Cash 89 MSEK and in addition available credit facilities amounting to 52 MSEK
  • Solidity 73% (71%) and Net Debt / (R12 EBITDA) -0.4 (0.1)

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

-60

-80

MSEK

Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

Net Debt

Net Debt / R12 EBITDA

1.8

1.4

1.0

0.6

0.2

-0.2

-0.6

-1.0

-1.4

-1.8

-2.2

9M 2023 Financials in short

  • Net Sales increased 32 % to 228 MSEK (173), driven by Aftermarket and OEM
  • Sales mix dominated by Aftermarket (77%)
  • EBIT increased 22 % to MSEK 87 (71)
  • EPS increased 40 % to 5.43 SEK (3.87)

Net Sales Bridge (MSEK)Sales Mix, %

Non-Core

228

4%

Aftermarket

9M 2022

9M 2023

77%

OEM 12%

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

6

Private jet

5

7%

4

3

2

1

0

EBIT (MSEK)

87

71

9M 2022

9M 2023

EPS (SEK)

5.43

3.87

9M 2022

9M 2023

