  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CTT Systems AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTT   SE0000418923

CTT SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(CTT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/27 11:29:39 am
215 SEK   --.--%
02:21aCTT Systems AB (publ.) – Interim Report Third Quarter 2021
PU
02:01aCTT Systems AB (publ.) - Interim Report Third Quarter 2021
AQ
10/21CTT SYSTEMS AB :
AQ
CTT Systems AB (publ.) – Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
THIRD QUARTER 2021

  • Net sales increased by 5% to MSEK 40.2 (38.3) - Currency adjusted, a growth of 10%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 11.5 (6.4)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 29% (17)
  • Net profit amounted to MSEK 7.0 (5.0)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.56 (0.40)
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 9.6 (-4.7)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2021

  • Net sales decreased by 34% to MSEK 109.1 (165.9) - Currency adjusted, a decline of 27%
  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 18.8 (39.0) - Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) decreased to 17% (23) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, declining to 13% (23)
  • Net profit amounted to MSEK 9.9 (29.2)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.79 (2.33)
  • Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 9.9 (-9.7) - Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)

FORECAST - FOURTH QUARTER 2021 - FULL YEAR 2021

The net sales forecast for the fourth quarter of 2021 is MSEK 40 - 45 (34.9), and MSEK 149 - 154 (200.8) for the full year.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.
  • To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
    SE +46 8 505 583 74
    UK +44 333 300 92 63
  • The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q3-2021
  • The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

Disclaimer

CTT Systems AB published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 159 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2021 27,0 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net Debt 2021 20,0 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 2 694 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart CTT SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
CTT Systems AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 215,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torbjörn Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Berg Chief Financial Officer
Truls Thomas Ingemar Torlöf Chairman
Torleif Nilsson Engineering Director
Annika Dalsvall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTT SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)41.26%314
SAFRAN-3.41%55 580
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED1.68%35 434
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-3.99%23 569
HEICO CORPORATION6.31%17 806
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-18.97%12 891