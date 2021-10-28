CTT Systems AB (publ.) – Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

THIRD QUARTER 2021
-
Net sales increased by 5% to MSEK 40.2 (38.3) - Currency adjusted, a growth of 10%
-
Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 11.5 (6.4)
-
Operating margin (EBIT margin) increased to 29% (17)
-
Net profit amounted to MSEK 7.0 (5.0)
-
Earnings per share were SEK 0.56 (0.40)
-
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 9.6 (-4.7)
JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2021
-
Net sales decreased by 34% to MSEK 109.1 (165.9) - Currency adjusted, a decline of 27%
-
Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 18.8 (39.0) - Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +4.8 (0.0)
-
Operating margin (EBIT margin) decreased to 17% (23) - Adjusted for items affecting comparability, declining to 13% (23)
-
Net profit amounted to MSEK 9.9 (29.2)
-
Earnings per share were SEK 0.79 (2.33)
-
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 9.9 (-9.7) - Including items affecting comparability of MSEK +9.1 (0.0)
FORECAST - FOURTH QUARTER 2021 - FULL YEAR 2021
The net sales forecast for the fourth quarter of 2021 is MSEK 40 - 45 (34.9), and MSEK 149 - 154 (200.8) for the full year.
PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT
-
The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.
-
To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
SE +46 8 505 583 74
UK +44 333 300 92 63
-
The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q3-2021
-
The link can also be found at www.ctt.se
Disclaimer
CTT Systems AB published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:00 UTC.