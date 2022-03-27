Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cub Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUB   CA22944T1093

CUB ENERGY INC.

(KUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cub Energy : Comments on New Ukrainian Law Increasing Royalties

03/27/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Cub Energy Comments on New Ukrainian Law Increasing Royalties

Houston, Texas, and Calgary, Alberta - March 28, 2022 - Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KUB) comments on the newly enacted law concerning gas royalty rates in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Parliament passed a new law increasing the royalties on natural gas production. The law was published on March 22, 2022 and entails a partially sliding scale royalty rate. The new royalty rates are retroactive to March 1, 2022 and shall remain effective throughout the military and/or emergency state. The royalty rates are applicable to the Company's RK Field in Western Ukraine and are as follows:

Price per Mcf

Previous

New

($USD)

royalty rate

royalty rate

Below $4.25/Mcf

29.0%

14.5%

Between $4.25/Mcf and $11.33/Mcf

29.0%

29.0%(1)

Above $11.33/Mcf

29.0%

65.0%(2)

  • (1) The royalty rate of 29% is applicable on the entire sales price. There is no sliding scale.

  • (2) The royalty rate is a sliding scale where its 29% on the sale price up to $11.33/Mcf and 65% for the sales price above $11.33/Mcf.

The Company is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine following the unprovoked invasion of Russian armed forces into the territory of Ukraine and the implementation of martial law. The Company is continuing to assess developments locally and will prioritize the safety of its workforce. At the present time, the Company's RK Field is operating and producing at a rate of 0.2 million cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"). In light of the material royalty increase and unpredictable local market for natural gas, the Company is evaluating what impact this will have on the RK Field in the near term. The RK Field is located in Western Ukraine and near the Hungarian/Slovakian border. The company disposed of its Eastern Ukraine assets effective February 2, 2022. The situation in Ukraine remains volatile and unpredictable.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V: KUB) is a power generation and upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to build a portfolio of assets within an advantaged commodity price environment. For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath

Chief Executive Officer (832) 499-6009 patrick.mcgrath@cubenergyinc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to the Company's western Ukraine property. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinionsand estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of resource properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating commodity prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the resource industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with the armed conflict, martial law, negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2

Disclaimer

Cub Energy Inc. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 17:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CUB ENERGY INC.
02/02CUB ENERGY : Announces Closing of Sale of 35% Interest in KUBGAS
PU
02/02Cub Energy Closes US$10.9-Million Sales of a Stake in its KUBGAS Holding Unit
MT
02/02An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of 35% stake in KUB-Gas Holdings Limited fro..
CI
2021CUB ENERGY : Announces Closing of Sale of CNG Interest
PU
2021Nafta International B.V. completed the acquisition of 50% stake in CNG Holding Netherla..
CI
2021Cub Energy Announces Third Quarter Results
AQ
2021Cub Energy Inc. Announces Unaudited Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2021Cub Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021CUB ENERGY : Announces Letter Agreement for Sale of 35% Interest in KUBGAS
PU
2021CUB ENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - KUB
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,86 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,11 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,01 M 5,03 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart CUB ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cub Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick John McGrath Chief Financial Officer
Eugene Chaban CFO, Finance Director & Director
John Geoffrey Booth Non-Executive Chairman
Sergii Panchuk Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca G. Gottsegen Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUB ENERGY INC.0.00%5
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.93%139 699
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.48%73 814
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.17%72 887
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.14%62 351
CNOOC LIMITED27.77%58 517