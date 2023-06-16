Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Cube Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7112   JP3244930008

CUBE CO., LTD.

(7112)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
1030.00 JPY    0.00%
12:46pCube Labs, Cartilago obtain U.S. patent against osteoarthritis
AN
06/07Insider Sell: Cubesmart
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Cubesmart
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cube Labs, Cartilago obtain U.S. patent against osteoarthritis

06/16/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cube Labs Spa announced Friday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent application by Cartilago Srl, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company founded and controlled by Cube Labs.

Cartilago let it know in a note that the patent will issue on June 27, 2023 under US No. 11,685,760 and "will provide the company with broad-spectrum protection on molecules with chondroprotective and dermal regeneration activities developed to combat osteoarthritis and related diseases in a key market, significantly strengthening the company's patent portfolio."

The patent belongs to Cartilago's second patent family and covers technology for therapies under development for osteoarthritis and related diseases, which stimulates the production of new cartilage tissue, the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen as well as also the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid.

"Obtaining this patent represents an important milestone for our innovative advances in disease-modifying technologies, particularly in the fields of osteoarthritis and dermal regeneration," comments Filippo Surace, founder and CEO of Cube Labs.

"Constituting more than half of the world's pharmaceutical market, the United States represents a vital reality for pioneering therapies such as ours. The granting of this patent by the USPTO significantly strengthens our position in the market, solidifying our commitment to providing innovative solutions," Surace concluded.

Cube Labs' stock closed Friday flat at EUR2.08 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CUBE CO., LTD. 0.00% 1030 Delayed Quote.-15.64%
CUBE LABS S.P.A. 0.00% 2.08 Real-time Quote.0.00%
All news about CUBE CO., LTD.
12:46pCube Labs, Cartilago obtain U.S. patent against osteoarthritis
AN
06/07Insider Sell: Cubesmart
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Cubesmart
MT
05/31Cube Labs subsidiary, contract in medical hygiene field with Sicam
AN
05/154AIM narrows first-quarter loss; sales rise
AN
05/10India Ratings Affirms AAA Rating on Cube Highways Trust's Term Loan; Outlook Stable
MT
05/03EU Commission Approves River Ridge Acquisition by Equitix, Cube Infrastructure
MT
05/02Arrow Exploration boasts "fantastic" year of growth
AN
04/27CubeSmart Q1 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Increases
MT
04/27Earnings Flash (CUBE) CUBESMART Posts Q1 Revenue $226.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUBE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 6 256 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart CUBE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cube Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUBE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 030,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetsugu Ohnishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUBE CO., LTD.-15.64%45
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.09%461 829
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL34.96%222 714
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA21.73%93 445
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.42%48 619
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-11.83%32 663
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer