Cube Labs, Cartilago obtain U.S. patent against osteoarthritis

(Alliance News) - Cube Labs Spa announced Friday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent application by Cartilago Srl, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company founded and controlled by Cube Labs.

Cartilago let it know in a note that the patent will issue on June 27, 2023 under US No. 11,685,760 and "will provide the company with broad-spectrum protection on molecules with chondroprotective and dermal regeneration activities developed to combat osteoarthritis and related diseases in a key market, significantly strengthening the company's patent portfolio."

The patent belongs to Cartilago's second patent family and covers technology for therapies under development for osteoarthritis and related diseases, which stimulates the production of new cartilage tissue, the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen as well as also the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid.

"Obtaining this patent represents an important milestone for our innovative advances in disease-modifying technologies, particularly in the fields of osteoarthritis and dermal regeneration," comments Filippo Surace, founder and CEO of Cube Labs.

"Constituting more than half of the world's pharmaceutical market, the United States represents a vital reality for pioneering therapies such as ours. The granting of this patent by the USPTO significantly strengthens our position in the market, solidifying our commitment to providing innovative solutions," Surace concluded.

Cube Labs' stock closed Friday flat at EUR2.08 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.