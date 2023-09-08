(Alliance News) - Cube Labs Spa announced Friday that the first subscription period, of the three planned, for "Cube Labs Warrants 2023 - 2025," will open on Oct. 9.

Holders of the Warrants will be able to apply to exercise them from Oct. 9 until Oct. 20 with the right to subscribe for additional newly issued Cube Labs ordinary shares.

The exercise price of the warrants with respect to the first exercise period is EUR2.00 for each outstanding share.

Cube Labs' stock on Friday closed flat at EUR2.11 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

