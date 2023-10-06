(Alliance News) - Cube Labs Spa on Friday made it known that the first subscription period - of the three planned - for warrants to 2025 will open on Oct. 9.

Bearers can apply to exercise them at the rate of 1 compendium share for each warrant.

The price of warrants in the first exercise period is EUR2.00 per share.

Cube Labs is unchanged at EUR2.11 per share.

